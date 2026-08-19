Cash gone, records intact: No bail to Gujarat SBI officer who ‘siphoned’ Rs 1.93 crore

A cash officer of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Gujarat allegedly manipulated ATM and bank records to siphon off Rs 1.93 crore while the bank’s system continued to show the cash as deposited. The Gujarat High Court has rejected his second successive bail plea, calling it a “serious white-collar economic offence”.

Justice H D Suthar rejected the bail plea of Bangmoy Chakravarti, who has been in custody since November 28, 2025, in connection with an FIR registered at Rajpipla Police Station in Narmada district under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

How the cash was withdrawn

According to the prosecution, Chakravarti was responsible for withdrawing cash from SBI’s currency chest at its Rajpipla branch and loading it into ATMs and cash deposit machines across the town. Investigators said he instead used his administrative credentials to manipulate the balances displayed by the ATM systems, allowing him to withdraw cash while leaving the machines showing the minimum required balance.

He allegedly concealed the shortfall by making entries in the bank’s Core Banking System showing that cash had been deposited when, according to the prosecution, it had not.

The court order records four alleged withdrawals: Rs 39.98 lakh from the SBI ATM at Rajpipla Station Road; Rs 39.92 lakh from the ATM at Swaminarayan Gurukul, Poicha; Rs 62 lakh from ATM No. 465624; and Rs 51.64 lakh from ATM No. 465625 at Santosh Chowkdi.

Investigators traced the allegedly misappropriated money to Chakravarti’s accounts and to accounts of people described as his relatives in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The money was subsequently moved through UPI, RTGS, and NEFT transactions to accounts with ICICI Bank. The investigation has so far traced transactions worth about Rs 2.34 crore, according to the prosecution, which is being probed.

Digital trail

Investigators also found what the court described as a significant digital trail.

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Chakravarti was transferred to Nasvadi branch in the neighbouring Chhota Udepur district on October 17, 2025. However, his Cash Officer ID and password allegedly remained active until November 6. Investigators found irregular entries dated October 28, October 30, and November 3.

The court also noted that CCTV footage allegedly placed Chakravarti at the relevant ATMs at the time in question, while his phone location data allegedly matched the ATMs’ locations.

The defence argued that Chakravarti had been falsely implicated and that the investigation was complete, the chargesheet had been filed, and there was nothing further to recover. His lawyer also pointed out that he had no criminal antecedents.

The State opposed bail, arguing that the case involved the alleged siphoning of a substantial amount from SBI. It claimed that Chakravarti had absconded after the offence and had allegedly taken assistance from the local police in Jharkhand before being apprehended by the Gujarat Police.

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The prosecution also expressed apprehension that his release could enable him to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

What the Gujarat High Court said

The Gujarat High Court considered the state’s view and cited Supreme Court precedents. The court said that economic offenders who escape justice leave “the entire community aggrieved,” and such offences are “committed with cool calculation and deliberate design” for personal profit, “regardless of the consequence to the community.”

The court also drew on the CBI case against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said “economic offences constitute a class apart,” calling for a stricter approach to bail. The court added that personal liberty is not absolute where it risks jeopardising the rights of others and those involving deep-rooted conspiracy and huge financial loss “are required to be viewed seriously and examined differently.”

The court also noted that the case was not based merely on statements of co-accused or suspicion. It referred to the CCTV footage, mobile-location data, and financial trail collected during the investigation.

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It also said the possibility of tampering could not be ruled out given the electronic and financial nature of the evidence.