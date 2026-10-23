‘Unfair, arbitrary’: Gujarat High Court strikes down GAIL clauses on Reliance

The Gujarat High Court has set aside clauses in contracts requiring Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to pay GAIL (India) Limited transmission charges for natural gas even though it had laid its own pipeline network, holding that the provisions were “unfair, arbitrary, and against public policy”.

The court also directed GAIL to refund the charges paid during the legally permissible period, with simple interest at 8 per cent per annum.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Nirzar S Desai on October 16 and made available on Thursday, came two days after another single-judge bench of the High Court ruled in RIL’s favour in a separate dispute over government land allotted for its special economic zone (SEZ) project in Jamnagar.

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In the gas transmission dispute, the court set aside the contested clauses in two contracts between RIL and GAIL, executed on March 30, 2000, and August 31, 2008. It rejected GAIL’s argument that the provisions had been incorporated after due deliberation and negotiation, relying on an earlier Supreme Court ruling in a dispute between GAIL and Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (IPCL).

The court described GAIL’s defence as “nothing but an eye-wash”, observing that RIL had invested in its own pipeline infrastructure but had no alternative but to accept the disputed terms because of GAIL’s monopolistic position.

The judgment said the clauses “can be termed as unfair, unconscionable, arbitrary and against public policy” and could not be sustained.

Why RIL challenged the charges

RIL argued that it should not have to pay transmission charges for transporting natural gas to its plant through a pipeline network it built at its own expense. The company had laid a 70.08-km pipeline and sought waivers from GAIL through letters dated February 1, 2000, and October 13, 2008.

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According to RIL’s petition, GAIL rejected the requests on March 28, 2000, and October 24, 2008, respectively.

Despite RIL’s objections and investment in its own infrastructure, the company had “no other option but to succumb to the unfair and arbitrary clause of the contract”, the court observed, citing GAIL’s dominant market position.

On the refund, the Gujarat High Court applied the principle laid down by the Supreme Court in the GAIL-IPCL dispute, limiting recovery to the legally permissible period rather than the entire contract duration.

It rejected RIL’s request for interest at 18 per cent and directed GAIL to pay simple interest at 8 per cent per annum from the payment dates until the refund.

What was the case

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The case concerns transmission charges GAIL imposed for supplying natural gas to RIL’s Dahej petrochemical complex. These charges were challenged as unfair, unreasonable, unconscionable and contrary to public policy.

RIL’s predecessor, Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (IPCL), established the petrochemical complex at Dahej after receiving government approval and an assurance that it would supply approximately 8–9 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) of rich gas.

The gas was to be processed to extract C2 and C3 components for use as raw materials in petrochemical production. Under this arrangement, semi-rich gas would be supplied to the Dahej plant, while the remaining lean gas would be returned to GAIL.

The judgment records that IPCL invested approximately Rs 4,335 crore in setting up the complex, relying on the government’s commitment to supply gas.

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Under the contractual arrangement, RIL was responsible for laying and maintaining pipelines to transport semi-rich gas to Dahej and return lean gas to GAIL. RIL laid two pipelines, each approximately 35.4 km long, between the Gandhar facility and Dahej, at a total cost of approximately Rs 121.25 crore.

RIL also claimed it spent about Rs 10.50 crore on a terminal station at GAIL’s Gandhar LPG plant to measure, dispatch, and receive gas. The company said it had borne the costs of constructing, operating, and maintaining the pipelines used to transport gas between Gandhar and Dahej.

Jamnagar land dispute

In a separate judgment dated October 14, Justice Devan M Desai set aside a state revenue authority’s decision to reopen a claim seeking the re-grant of government land allotted to RIL for its SEZ project in Jamnagar.

The court restored the Jamnagar collector’s order rejecting the claim, citing the delay in seeking re-grant and insufficient evidence that the original allottee had fulfilled the grant conditions.

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The dispute concerned nine acres and seven guntas of land in Navagam village, Lalpur taluka, in Jamnagar district. The land had been granted for cultivation to the private respondent’s ancestor under an order dated June 6, 1962, which required cultivation to begin within two years.

The deputy collector cancelled the grant on December 22, 1972, after finding that the allottee had neither taken possession of the land nor cultivated it within the stipulated period. The land was subsequently recorded as government waste land, and the cancellation was not challenged during the original allottee’s lifetime.

The respondent sought re-grant in 2005. The Jamnagar collector rejected the claim on May 19, 2006, citing the delay. However, on October 21, 2008, the Secretary, Revenue Department (Appeals), set aside the Collector’s decision and remanded the matter for fresh consideration. The authority also rejected RIL’s request to be impleaded in the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the state government had allotted the land to RIL on April 2, 2008, and handed over possession on April 17 after the company paid the consideration.

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Hearing RIL’s petition filed in 2009, the High Court found “no convincing explanation” for the delay of more than three decades in seeking re-grant. It rejected the argument that the original allottee had not been informed of the cancellation, observing that this was “not a sound ground” to explain how he could have remained unaware of it for so long.

The court also found no evidence that the original allottee had taken possession and begun cultivation within two years of the grant. “Only a bare statement that the predecessor-in-title (of respondent) was holding possession and cultivating the land is not sufficient,” the judgment said.

The court further held that the revenue authority had failed to consider a Government Resolution dated January 3, 1984, which addressed cases involving land that had remained under government ownership for a long period, appreciated in value and acquired non-agricultural utility. The resolution indicated that re-grant should not be accepted in such circumstances.

The court also noted that a civil suit filed by the respondent in 2007 had resulted in the rejection of an injunction application and was dismissed for non-prosecution in 2010.

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Observing that the land had already been allotted to RIL, possession handed over, and commercial activities commenced, the court quashed the secretary’s order dated October 21, 2008, and upheld the collector’s May 19, 2006, decision rejecting the re-grant claim.