Gujarat HC releases policy on use of AI in judiciary: ‘Can never be employed to any form of judicial decision-making’

HOLDING THAT human judgement, guided by “conscience, reason, law, and constitutional values, must remain inviolate” in the delivery of impartial justice, the Gujarat High Court on Saturday released a ‘Policy On Use Of Artificial Intelligence In Judicial and Court Administration’, laying down the areas where Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be deployed as well as the restriction on its use – especially in decision making, adjudication, judgments and reasoning.

The 12-page policy, available on the website of the Gujarat High Court, after being unveiled by Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath in Vadodara on Saturday, will apply to all judicial officers in the state, court staff in high court, legal services authority and district judiciary as well as to all court-related work “including hearings, case management, registry functions, administrative tasks, and research activities, whether conducted within the Court premises or remotely.”