Gujarat HC allows detained AAP member to cast vote in Junagadh Panchayat election

Ordering the police escort at the petitioner's cost, the court further directed that "the petitioner will arrive directly at the venue from the detention centre, cast his vote and will return forthwith to the detention centre." (File Photo)

In a dramatic intervention on Monday morning, the Gujarat High Court ordered that elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of Junagadh Taluka Panchayat Sanjay Paghdar — arrested in an alleged case of cheating on Sunday — be escorted by police to cast his vote for the election for President and Vice President of the Taluka Panchayat, which was already underway when the order was passed.

The court explicitly ordered that Paghdar’s vote was to be counted because it was “an important position where even a single vote may swing the contest one way or the other”.

The order came a day after the political atmosphere in Junagadh had heated up following the arrest of Paghdar — a member from the Bagdu taluka Panchayat seat– on Sunday, a day ahead of the voting for staking majority and formation of the board. In the Junagadh Taluka Panchayat elections,the BJP and AAP were tied at nine seats each and every member mattered.