Gujarat HC issues notice to govt, poll panel on pleas alleging ‘mass deletion’ of voters during SIR

Gujarat High Court has issued notice to the state government and election authorities on petitions alleging large-scale misuse of Form 7 applications to delete genuine voters during the Special Intensive Revision process. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government and election authorities in two similar petitions seeking directions to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the “large-scale misuse and abuse of Form No. 7 applications” to “target and seek deletion of names of genuine voters, particularly from a community” in parts of the state Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The two petitions were filed by Mehandihasan Naqvi of Kodinar in Gir Somnath district, while the second was moved by former Siddhpur Congress MLA Chandanji Talaji Thakor along with Abdul Hamid Mokenjiya and Abdulrehman Rangrej from Siddhpur in Patan district. While Naqvi is the president of the Kodinar City Congress Committee and Mokenjiya is the president of the Siddhpur Taluka Congress Committee, Rangrej has identified himself as vice-president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Siddhpur.