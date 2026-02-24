‘Safeguarding public trust’: Gujarat HC issues notice on PIL seeking crackdown on AI deepfakes targeting constitutional authorities

The PIL in the Gujarat HC sought legal reforms and regulatory directions to authorities concerned against the misuse of AI (Image generated using AI).

The Gujarat High Court Tuesday issued notice in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking legal reforms and regulatory directions to authorities concerned against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in the creation and circulation of fake and manipulated videos and photographs, especially those targeting “constitutional and statutory authorities” on digital platforms.

The PIL, filed by Advocate Vikas Vijay Nair, through Advocate Amit Panchal, highlights how deepfake technology is being used to generate videos that “mimic real voices, facial expressions and body movements with startling accuracy” and seeks urgent judicial intervention with a view to safeguarding “reputation, public trust and social harmony”.