‘Safeguarding public trust’: Gujarat HC issues notice on PIL seeking crackdown on AI deepfakes targeting constitutional authorities

The Gujarat High Court Tuesday issued notice in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking legal reforms and regulatory directions to authorities concerned against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in the creation and circulation of fake and manipulated videos and photographs, especially those targeting “constitutional and statutory authorities” on digital platforms.
The PIL, filed by Advocate Vikas Vijay Nair, through Advocate Amit Panchal, highlights how deepfake technology is being used to generate videos that “mimic real voices, facial expressions and body movements with startling accuracy” and seeks urgent judicial intervention with a view to safeguarding “reputation, public trust and social harmony”.
The PIL seeks directions to the state and Central authorities to “strengthen, operationalise, and effectively implement the existing” Information Technology Act, 2000, while also seeking amendments to “AI-generated deepfakes and synthetically generated information targettting constitutional and statutory authorities”.
Apart from the state of Gujarat and the Gujarat Director General of Police, the petition also includes Meta, Google, X, Reddit, and Scribd as respondents through their respective nodal officers. The petition also seeks real-time technical investigation and support to the state police and cyber units in Gujarat, as well as coordination between the state authorities, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s blocking/takedown mechanisms and platform-level enforcement, including prioritised handling of content.
Appearing for the state government, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the court that the issue “deserved serious consideration” and submitted that there has been “terrible and widespread misuse of online content through deepfakes and synthetically generated material, causing extensive and irreparable damage”.
The Advocate General also cited international positions on the issue, noting that several countries have introduced stringent laws to regulate the misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfakes.
The division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray issued notice to the respondents in the case. The HC will hear the matter on March 20.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More