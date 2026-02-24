‘Safeguarding public trust’: Gujarat HC issues notice on PIL seeking crackdown on AI deepfakes targeting constitutional authorities

The PIL argued that deepfake technology can now mimic voices and facial expressions so accurately that the public cannot distinguish between authentic and manipulated content.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readAhmedabadFeb 24, 2026 06:32 PM IST
Gujarat HC AI deepfakesThe PIL in the Gujarat HC sought legal reforms and regulatory directions to authorities concerned against the misuse of AI (Image generated using AI).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Gujarat High Court Tuesday issued notice in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking legal reforms and regulatory directions to authorities concerned against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in the creation and circulation of fake and manipulated videos and photographs, especially those targeting “constitutional and statutory authorities” on digital platforms.

The PIL, filed by Advocate Vikas Vijay Nair, through Advocate Amit Panchal, highlights how deepfake technology is being used to generate videos that “mimic real voices, facial expressions and body movements with startling accuracy” and seeks urgent judicial intervention with a view to safeguarding “reputation, public trust and social harmony”.

The PIL seeks directions to the state and Central authorities to “strengthen, operationalise, and effectively implement the existing” Information Technology Act, 2000, while also seeking amendments to “AI-generated deepfakes and synthetically generated information targettting constitutional and statutory authorities”.

Also Read | Deepfake media is a problem. But new 3-hour takedown rule will restrict free speech

Apart from the state of Gujarat and the Gujarat Director General of Police, the petition also includes Meta, Google, X, Reddit, and Scribd as respondents through their respective nodal officers. The petition also seeks real-time technical investigation and support to the state police and cyber units in Gujarat, as well as coordination between the state authorities, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s blocking/takedown mechanisms and platform-level enforcement, including prioritised handling of content.

Appearing for the state government, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the court that the issue “deserved serious consideration” and submitted that there has been “terrible and widespread misuse of online content through deepfakes and synthetically generated material, causing extensive and irreparable damage”.

The Advocate General also cited international positions on the issue, noting that several countries have introduced stringent laws to regulate the misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfakes.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray issued notice to the respondents in the case. The HC will hear the matter on March 20.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Anupam Mittal yelled at a pitcher on Shark Tank India 5 for coming withour preparation
'Tune tamaasha kiya': Anupam Mittal yells at Shark Tank India pitcher for dramatic pitch
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
Chitrangada Singh
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
Chitrangada Singh
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments