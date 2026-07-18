Gujarat HC seeks medical report as Narayan Sai moves bail plea for naturopathy treatment

Sai's counsel submitted that he was last granted temporary bail in September 2025 and is presently undergoing treatment for a spinal ailment.(File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Friday sought a report on Narayan Sai’s medical condition after the self-styled godman sought temporary bail to undergo naturopathy and panchkarma treatment, claiming his spinal ailment and weight-related issues could not be adequately treated in jail.

Sai is serving a life sentence following his 2019 conviction in a rape case. A division bench of Justice Gita Gopi and Justice LS Pirzada directed the prison authorities to apprise the court of Sai’s current medical condition before considering his request for interim relief.

“Let the report of the medical officer of Jail Authority be called for, to apprise the court of the medical condition of the applicant,” the court stated in an oral order while posting the matter for further hearing on July 27.