‘She left her home voluntarily’: Why Gujarat High Court quashed a 12-year-old kidnapping case

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday discharged a man in a kidnapping case, holding that the alleged victim, at the verge of turning 18, had left her parental home “voluntarily” and the trial against the man accused of “enticing” her away from her lawful guardians was “nothing but a sheer waste of judicial time.”

Justice H D Suthar pronounced the judgment in a criminal revision application filed by a Junagadh resident, ruling that “no prima facie offence is made out”. The man had challenged an August 24, 2017, order of the Ahmedabad (rural) sessions court, which had rejected his discharge application in a 2014 case, where he was booked under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping a woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the prosecution’s case, after the girl went missing, the family tried to contact her. The applicant allegedly answered the phone, leading to suspicion that she had been abducted. The applicant submitted to the high court that the girl had left home of her own will.

The court said in its judgment, “Perusing the record, it appears that the age of victim at the time of incident was 17 years and 10 months meaning thereby the victim was at the verge of attaining the age of majority and perusing the statement of victim before police, it clearly transpires that the victim had stated that after passing her Std. IX examination, the victim went to Junagadh and there she came in contact with the accused… (fell) in love… and due to such a relationship, the victim on her own voluntarily left her parental home…”.

The court emphasised that discharge in criminal jurisprudence is a “constitutional safeguard” to ensure that an accused is not compelled to undergo criminal trial unless the “prosecution first meets the minimal judicially recognisable threshold of a prima facie case”, where the charge is “groundless,” observing that “once offence is not made out… it is the duty of the court to see to it that the applicant is not put to any harassment”.

Citing precedents to note that the girl had been in contact with the accused and voluntarily accompanied him, the judgment states, “…such trial is nothing but sheer wastage of judicial time and it is unjust to continue the prosecution against such an accused…there was no evidence showing that the accused had ‘taken’ or ‘enticed’ her away from lawful guardianship, which is a key ingredient for establishing kidnapping…”.

The high court allowed the revision application and quashed the sessions court’s order rejecting discharge.