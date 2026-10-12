Gujarat High Court says state must reimburse jeweller after police ‘lose’ his gold

For a businessman from Gandhidham in Gujarat, acquittal in a criminal case should have brought an end to several years of legal trouble. Instead, he is back in court, fighting this time to recover gold bars that police had seized from him during their investigation.

Subsequent to the businessman’s acquittal in 2025, a court had ordered police to return the gold to him. But police have claimed that the gold is missing.

The Gujarat High Court has now said that the state must reimburse the cost of the seized gold that was not returned to the businessman despite a court order. “It is obvious that the police are required to reimburse the cost of the gold that they had seized from the complainant,” the order passed on Friday (October 9) said.

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The court noted that the criminal proceedings against businessman Praful Soni had ended in acquittal, and that a court had directed the return of the gold that was seized from him. The value of the seized gold bars was not disclosed during the proceedings.

“…Gold had been seized by the police in the light of a criminal proceeding that had been initiated against (the petitioner)… This criminal proceeding ended in an acquittal and an order was passed to return the gold that was seized from him. However, despite the order, the gold has not been returned and the police appear to have taken up the stand that the gold is missing,” the order said.

The order was passed by a division Bench of the High Court comprising Justices N S Sanjay Gowda and J L Odedra, which heard the contempt petition filed by Praful Soni through Advocate A A Zabuawala against a police officer of the Gandhidham A-Division police station in Kutch district.

The police investigation against Soni began after a woman complained that he had not returned gold ornaments and silver worth Rs 70,000 that she had entrusted to him in 2012-13.

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During the investigation into the woman’s complaint, police seized some gold bars from Soni as collateral. While goods seized from an accused are usually deposited in court, in this case, police sought permission from the trial court to keep the gold bars in the police station.

The court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gandhidham, acquitted Soni in August 2025. The court directed that the gold that had been seized from him should be returned in accordance with the seizure receipt (muddamal receipt). A communication to this effect was sent to the police inspector concerned on the following day.

The police subsequently stated in an affidavit that the ornaments could not be traced during a search at the police station. During the contempt proceedings in the HC, the police officer tendered an unconditional apology and sought the dropping of the case.

Soni opposed the plea, contending that an apology could not substitute for compliance with the court’s order. The HC also noted that the petitioner has filed an additional affidavit setting out the market value of the gold, and the amount payable by the state.

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The assistant government pleader sought time to obtain instructions from the state, following which the court posted the matter for hearing on October 28. The court order has not yet determined the final reimbursement amount that the petitioner would be eligible to receive from the state.

According to Soni’s petition in the HC, the gold ornaments had been entrusted to him by the woman complainant, along with silver articles valued at Rs 70,000, under an arrangement that the articles would be returned on demand.

After the woman complained, police registered an FIR against Soni under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 406, 420, 506(2) and 114. During the trial, the dispute was amicably settled, with the complainant accepting Rs 3.5 lakh from Soni as full and final settlement.