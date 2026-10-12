Gujarat High Court says state must reimburse jeweller after police ‘lose’ his gold

Following a dispute, woman complained against jeweller, and police seized gold bars from him. After businessman was acquitted, a Gandhidham court asked police to give back his gold. But police submitted that the seized gold was missing from the police station.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readOct 12, 2026 04:05 PM IST
The order was passed by a division Bench of the High Court comprising Justices N S Sanjay Gowda and J L Odedra. (Express Photo)The order was passed by a division Bench of the High Court comprising Justices N S Sanjay Gowda and J L Odedra. (Express Photo)
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For a businessman from Gandhidham in Gujarat, acquittal in a criminal case should have brought an end to several years of legal trouble. Instead, he is back in court, fighting this time to recover gold bars that police had seized from him during their investigation.

Subsequent to the businessman’s acquittal in 2025, a court had ordered police to return the gold to him. But police have claimed that the gold is missing.

The Gujarat High Court has now said that the state must reimburse the cost of the seized gold that was not returned to the businessman despite a court order. “It is obvious that the police are required to reimburse the cost of the gold that they had seized from the complainant,” the order passed on Friday (October 9) said.

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The court noted that the criminal proceedings against businessman Praful Soni had ended in acquittal, and that a court had directed the return of the gold that was seized from him. The value of the seized gold bars was not disclosed during the proceedings.

“…Gold had been seized by the police in the light of a criminal proceeding that had been initiated against (the petitioner)… This criminal proceeding ended in an acquittal and an order was passed to return the gold that was seized from him. However, despite the order, the gold has not been returned and the police appear to have taken up the stand that the gold is missing,” the order said.

The order was passed by a division Bench of the High Court comprising Justices N S Sanjay Gowda and J L Odedra, which heard the contempt petition filed by Praful Soni through Advocate A A Zabuawala against a police officer of the Gandhidham A-Division police station in Kutch district.

The police investigation against Soni began after a woman complained that he had not returned gold ornaments and silver worth Rs 70,000 that she had entrusted to him in 2012-13.

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During the investigation into the woman’s complaint, police seized some gold bars from Soni as collateral. While goods seized from an accused are usually deposited in court, in this case, police sought permission from the trial court to keep the gold bars in the police station.

The court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gandhidham, acquitted Soni in August 2025. The court directed that the gold that had been seized from him should be returned in accordance with the seizure receipt (muddamal receipt). A communication to this effect was sent to the police inspector concerned on the following day.

The police subsequently stated in an affidavit that the ornaments could not be traced during a search at the police station. During the contempt proceedings in the HC, the police officer tendered an unconditional apology and sought the dropping of the case.

Soni opposed the plea, contending that an apology could not substitute for compliance with the court’s order. The HC also noted that the petitioner has filed an additional affidavit setting out the market value of the gold, and the amount payable by the state.

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The assistant government pleader sought time to obtain instructions from the state, following which the court posted the matter for hearing on October 28. The court order has not yet determined the final reimbursement amount that the petitioner would be eligible to receive from the state.

According to Soni’s petition in the HC, the gold ornaments had been entrusted to him by the woman complainant, along with silver articles valued at Rs 70,000, under an arrangement that the articles would be returned on demand.

After the woman complained, police registered an FIR against Soni under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 406, 420, 506(2) and 114. During the trial, the dispute was amicably settled, with the complainant accepting Rs 3.5 lakh from Soni as full and final settlement.

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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