‘Procedural lapses’: Gujarat HC suspends 7-year jail sentence of woman for possession of beef

The Gujarat High Court on Monday suspended a seven years of rigorous imprisonment awarded to a woman applicant in a case lodged under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act for possessing six kilograms of beef during a raid in July 2023, considering submissions pointing at inconsistencies in the Forensic Science Laboratory report, procedural lapses, delayed FIR and disposal of the muddamal of beef samples by the police in violation of the provisions of the Act.
The Gujarat HC also granted conditional bail to the woman applicant for the time that her appeal against the conviction is disposed of.
The convict, Mahemuda Hayat, moved an application before the High Court seeking suspension of the November 4, 2025 sentence handed out by the Additional Sessions Judge of Dahod for offences under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act. Hayat was sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on her in a case lodged on July 8, 2023, two days after a raid was carried out at a house where the applicant was found in possession of six kilos of beef.
The Interlocutory Application order of the HC order noted submissions of the applicant that the FSL report dated July 7, 2023, shows “inconsistencies” with two out of the three samples declared to be of “cow progeny and one of buffalo progeny” while the FIR was lodged on July 8, 2023. The applicant also contended that the muddamal was “disposed of without permission from the magistrate in violation of Rule 4(a)(3) of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Rules”.
The court considered the submissions of the applicant’s lawyer, Altaf Charkha that “there are serious procedural lapses, including that the muddamal was brought to the police station before sampling, the panchnama is doubtful as the witnesses do not fully corroborate each other and one panch witness deposed that he signed it at the police station suggesting it was prepared later…”
The applicant also submitted that the ownership of the house where the raid was carried out was not ascertained by the police.
The applicant also submitted that “the alleged raid conducted on July 6, 2023, is highly questionable as the station diary entry regarding the raid was made only after conducting the raid and the ownership of the house was not established and no independent witnesses were examined despite the recovery being from a crowded locality, leaving the entire case dependent solely on police witnesses”.
Additional Public Prosecutor, CM Shah, submitted that the role and involvement of the applicant had been “established beyond reasonable doubt” and prayed for the application to be rejected.
Justice S V Pinto, in an interlocutory order on Monday observed that “…serious procedural irregularities, inconsistencies in the FSL report, unexplained delay in lodging the FIR, and lack of independent corroboration, which cast grave doubt on the prosecution case.”
Citing precedents in matters of suspending sentences “so as to make the appeal right, meaningful and effective”, the HC, in the oral order, further said, “In these circumstances, the sentence imposed by the learned trial court prima facie cannot be sustained… The order of execution of the sentence in the judgment… is suspended during pendency of the criminal appeal and the applicant is ordered to be released on bail on furnishing personal bond of Rs.10,000/-with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court…”
