‘Procedural lapses’: Gujarat HC suspends 7-year jail sentence of woman for possession of beef

Court also considers “inconsistencies in the FSL report, unexplained delay in lodging FIR, and lack of independent corroboration”; grants bail to applicant

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 10:47 PM IST
gujarat hcThe Gujarat HC granted conditional bail to the woman applicant for the time that her appeal against the conviction is disposed of. (File image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Gujarat High Court on Monday suspended a seven years of rigorous imprisonment awarded to a woman applicant in a case lodged under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act for possessing six kilograms of beef during a raid in July 2023, considering submissions pointing at inconsistencies in the Forensic Science Laboratory report, procedural lapses, delayed FIR and disposal of the muddamal of beef samples by the police in violation of the provisions of the Act.

The Gujarat HC also granted conditional bail to the woman applicant for the time that her appeal against the conviction is disposed of.

The convict, Mahemuda Hayat, moved an application before the High Court seeking suspension of the November 4, 2025 sentence handed out by the Additional Sessions Judge of Dahod for offences under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act. Hayat was sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on her in a case lodged on July 8, 2023, two days after a raid was carried out at a house where the applicant was found in possession of six kilos of beef.

The Interlocutory Application order of the HC order noted submissions of the applicant that the FSL report dated July 7, 2023, shows “inconsistencies” with two out of the three samples declared to be of “cow progeny and one of buffalo progeny” while the FIR was lodged on July 8, 2023. The applicant also contended that the muddamal was “disposed of without permission from the magistrate in violation of Rule 4(a)(3) of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Rules”.

The court considered the submissions of the applicant’s lawyer, Altaf Charkha that “there are serious procedural lapses, including that the muddamal was brought to the police station before sampling, the panchnama is doubtful as the witnesses do not fully corroborate each other and one panch witness deposed that he signed it at the police station suggesting it was prepared later…”

The applicant also submitted that the ownership of the house where the raid was carried out was not ascertained by the police.

The applicant also submitted that “the alleged raid conducted on July 6, 2023, is highly questionable as the station diary entry regarding the raid was made only after conducting the raid and the ownership of the house was not established and no independent witnesses were examined despite the recovery being from a crowded locality, leaving the entire case dependent solely on police witnesses”.

Story continues below this ad

Additional Public Prosecutor, CM Shah, submitted that the role and involvement of the applicant had been “established beyond reasonable doubt” and prayed for the application to be rejected.

Justice S V Pinto, in an interlocutory order on Monday observed that “…serious procedural irregularities, inconsistencies in the FSL report, unexplained delay in lodging the FIR, and lack of independent corroboration, which cast grave doubt on the prosecution case.”

Citing precedents in matters of suspending sentences “so as to make the appeal right, meaningful and effective”, the HC, in the oral order, further said, “In these circumstances, the sentence imposed by the learned trial court prima facie cannot be sustained… The order of execution of the sentence in the judgment… is suspended during pendency of the criminal appeal and the applicant is ordered to be released on bail on furnishing personal bond of Rs.10,000/-with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court…”

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
pm modi, trump
Trump speaks to PM Modi, says US Ambassador to India
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
Rani Mukerji
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Elephants
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA: Tilak Varma marks confident return in T20 World Cup warm-up
Tilak Varma India T20 World Cup
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement