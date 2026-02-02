‘Procedural lapses’: Gujarat HC suspends 7-year jail sentence of woman for possession of beef

The Gujarat HC granted conditional bail to the woman applicant for the time that her appeal against the conviction is disposed of. (File image)

The Gujarat High Court on Monday suspended a seven years of rigorous imprisonment awarded to a woman applicant in a case lodged under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act for possessing six kilograms of beef during a raid in July 2023, considering submissions pointing at inconsistencies in the Forensic Science Laboratory report, procedural lapses, delayed FIR and disposal of the muddamal of beef samples by the police in violation of the provisions of the Act.

The Gujarat HC also granted conditional bail to the woman applicant for the time that her appeal against the conviction is disposed of.

The convict, Mahemuda Hayat, moved an application before the High Court seeking suspension of the November 4, 2025 sentence handed out by the Additional Sessions Judge of Dahod for offences under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act. Hayat was sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on her in a case lodged on July 8, 2023, two days after a raid was carried out at a house where the applicant was found in possession of six kilos of beef.