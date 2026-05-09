Gujarat High Court orders woman’s custody to be handed to husband after dramatic interfaith marriage

Right-wing groups had disrupted an interfaith couple’s marriage registration proceedings at Ahmedabad’s Gheekanta sub-registrar office, despite a court directive to have the marriage registered.

Written by: Aditi Raja
3 min readUpdated: May 9, 2026 04:04 PM IST
Gujarat High CourtThe Gujarat High Court directed that the police should ensure that the marital life of the petitioner and his wife 'are in no way harmed by any person'. (File Photo)
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The Gujarat High Court on Friday directed a state home for women to hand over custody of a 21-year-old woman to her husband, a day after right-wing groups disrupted their interfaith marriage registration and hours after their wedding was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act with the court’s intervention.

With the order, the high court closed a habeas corpus proceeding initiated by the husband in March this year. The case had seen weeks of hearings and compelled the state machinery to protect the rights of the interfaith couple against the intimidation by right-wing groups.

After the advocate for the petitioner informed the court that their marriage registration had been disrupted on Thursday due to protests by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists, a special division bench of Justices N S Sanjay Gowda and D M Vyas spent considerable court time ensuring the marriage was solemnised on Friday.

The high court then passed an order directing the state women’s home to release the woman into her husband’s custody.

Also Read | Interfaith couple faces protests at registrar office, escorted out safely: Gujarat Police

A day earlier, right-wing groups had disrupted the interfaith couple’s marriage registration at Ahmedabad’s Gheekanta sub-registrar office, forcing the couple to return despite a court directive to have their marriage registered.

The high court order states, “It is reported that the marriage between the corpus and the petitioner has been solemnised under the Special Marriage Act… the corpus would be entitled to stay with the petitioner.”

Also Read | Gujarat High Court orders interfaith couple to marry under Special Marriage Act; mandates fixed deposit for woman’s safety

The court also made clear that the state’s responsibility did not end with the wedding. In a pointed reminder to law enforcement, the bench directed that “the concerned police shall ensure that the marital life of the petitioner and the corpus are in no way harmed by any person”.

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On Friday, the high court bench had orally questioned why two adults needed police protection to get married. After Public Prosecutor Hardik Dave assured the court that instructions had been conveyed to senior police officials of deputy commissioner of police rank in Ahmedabad, the young couple walked into the marriage registrar’s office and solemnised their marriage.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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