Gujarat High Court orders woman’s custody to be handed to husband after dramatic interfaith marriage

The Gujarat High Court directed that the police should ensure that the marital life of the petitioner and his wife 'are in no way harmed by any person'. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Friday directed a state home for women to hand over custody of a 21-year-old woman to her husband, a day after right-wing groups disrupted their interfaith marriage registration and hours after their wedding was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act with the court’s intervention.

With the order, the high court closed a habeas corpus proceeding initiated by the husband in March this year. The case had seen weeks of hearings and compelled the state machinery to protect the rights of the interfaith couple against the intimidation by right-wing groups.

After the advocate for the petitioner informed the court that their marriage registration had been disrupted on Thursday due to protests by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists, a special division bench of Justices N S Sanjay Gowda and D M Vyas spent considerable court time ensuring the marriage was solemnised on Friday.