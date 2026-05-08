Hours after Gujarat HC pulls up State, Hindu-Muslim couple completes marriage that was stalled by protests day earlier

Court asks why two adults need police protection to get married, issues stern warning to authorities saying ‘you are holding the court to ransom’.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraMay 8, 2026 09:07 PM IST
Hours after Gujarat HC pulls up State, Hindu-Muslim couple completes marriage that was stalled by protests day earlierThe couple, who had come not only to exercise a constitutional right but also to comply with the High Court directions issued in March, had left empty-handed. (Credits: Pexels)
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A day after right-wing groups allegedly disrupted the marriage registration of a Hindu woman and a Muslim man in Ahmedabad despite Gujarat High Court directions to facilitate the process under the Special Marriage Act, the High Court on Friday questioned the State as to why “two adults” required police protection to get married.

Hours later, after the Public Prosecutor assured the bench that instructions had been conveyed to senior police officers of DCP rank, the young couple walked into the marriage registrar’s office under police protection and solemnised their marriage — completing the process that was stalled just a day earlier due to protests.

On the morning of May 7, the marriage registration office in Ahmedabad witnessed dramatic scenes. As word spread that a young Hindu-Muslim couple would appear there to register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, despite objections from the woman’s parents, alleged members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged protests on the office premises. Police scrambled to manage the situation. And when the dust settled, the marriage registrar postponed the registration, citing the need for police protection. The couple, who had come not only to exercise a constitutional right but also to comply with the High Court directions issued in March, had left empty-handed.

On Friday, a Special Division Bench of Justice NSS Gowda and Justice DM Vyas did not mince words as they questioned the “helplessness” of the authorities empowered by law in the matter. In open court, Justice Gowda verbally said, “It’s going to get worse, I think… Do you need police protection for this? I don’t seem to understand– why do you need police protection to get married? They are two adults.”

What court said

The court expressed its displeasure at the delay and stated that it had already spent considerable time satisfying itself while hearing the original habeas corpus plea filed by the man in March that the woman was acting of her own free will and was under no illegal confinement.

The bench orally said, “This is the reason why we didn’t close the matter… there must be a better behaviour than this. We spent a lot of our time to satisfy that there is nothing… you are holding the court to ransom. We did not want do anything that is harsh on anybody. We understand the pain of the parents but they have certain rights… it cannot be disregarded. You may feel that it is immoral…”

The court sent out a stern warning that it had only two choices in the matter– to either summon the Principal Secretary personally or to pass orders that would ‘deem the marriage registered’. Public Prosecutor Hardik Dave assured the court that direct instructions would be conveyed to senior officers of the Ahmedabad police to ensure the compliance and registration of marriage on Friday.

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On Friday evening, under police protection, the couple’s marriage was solemnised at the marriage registrar’s office, officials told The Indian Express.

March 9 order

The High Court had on May 1 issued strict instructions to comply with its March 9 order, when it had directed the 22-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman to register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

The Indian Express had, on March 10, reported the Gujarat HC order in the case that had begun as a habeas corpus petition filed by the man seeking to be reunited with his live-in partner, who had been placed in a women’s protection home. The two had grown up in the same neighbourhood in a North Gujarat district, fallen into a relationship, and chose to build a life together. What followed was a courtroom journey of affidavits, financial safeguards and undertakings. The petitioner had given an undertaking and agreed to deposit Rs 3 lakh in the name of his partner, with the interest to be disbursed exclusively to her, as a guarantee of her financial security.

The Gujarat High Court, exercising both its protective and its facilitative jurisdiction, had directed authorities to process the couple’s marriage application and ensure it was solemnised within six weeks. On Friday, the court said orally, “We imposed certain security conditions, to satisfy that the girl’s life is not in jeopardy… We were satisfied.”

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The court will now sign the final order in the matter next week, sources said.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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