Gujarat HC hands over teen girl’s custody to father in habeas corpus plea

A complaint was registered in the matter at a police station in Gandhinagar district. When the habeas corpus petition was moved in the case, the Gujarat high court issued notice to the state. (Express File Photo)

THE GUJARAT High Court (HC) has directed a man from Gandhinagar to file an undertaking that he will “not make any attempts” to get his teenage daughter married to a person of “his choice” after she turns of marriageable age. The HC disposed of a habeas corpus petition and handed over the custody of the 17-year-old girl to her parents.

A Division Bench of Justices N S S Gowda and D M Vyas in a judgment delivered on Friday noted that the corpus – daughter of the petitioner – chose to return to her parents when she was presented before the court by the Gandhinagar police. According to the petitioner, his daughter had been in the “illegal confinement” of six respondents, following her “abduction”.