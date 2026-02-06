Gujarat HC denies relief to gynaecologist caught demanding Rs 25k in ‘sting operation’ to reveal sex of foetus

The Gujarat High Court was hearing a petition filed by Dr Milankumar Patel, a gynaecologist and obstetrician who was allegedly caught in a “sting operation” in Sabarkantha district.

Written by: Aditi Raja
6 min readVadodaraFeb 6, 2026 10:42 AM IST
prenatal sex determinationAs per the provisions of the PCPNDT Act, filling of Form F is "strictly mandatory" for every ultrasound performed on a pregnant woman to prevent sex determination and failure to comply with it is a non-bailable, cognizable offence. (Source: Pixabay)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Gujarat High Court on January 30 dismissed a gynaecologist’s plea seeking to lift the suspension of his registration under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and the de-sealing of three sonography machines after a “sting operation” allegedly caught him demanding Rs 25,000 from a decoy patient to reveal the sex of a foetus.

Justice A P Mayee of the Gujarat High Court was hearing a petition filed by Dr Milankumar Patel, a gynaecologist and obstetrician who has been practising for 11 years, and runs Laxmi Women’s Hospital in Sabarkantha district’s Idar. The plea impored the court to “quash and set aside the orders of the State Appropriate Authority” that had rejected his appeal in the matter on July 31, 2025, and upheld the March 2025 decision of the authorities to suspend his registration and seal the machines.

The doctor also sought a stay in the implementation and operation of the said order until the final disposal of the petition as well as relief deemed fit in “the interest of justice”.

Considering the submissions of the authorities that “non-filling of Form F is not a minor or clerical lapse even in cases of alleged emergency”, the high court upheld the decision to suspend the petitioner’s registration under the PCPNDT Act, 1994, and seal “all the three sonography machines” at his hospital.

The high court order, made available on Thursday, dismissed the doctor’s petition as being “devoid of merits”, while stating that it had found “no illegality, arbitrariness or violation of principles of natural justice” in the March and July 2025 orders. ‘Sting operation’ held in February 2025

On February 18, 2025, based on a sting operation, the District Appropriate Authority sealed all three sonography machines at the petitioner’s hospital. On the same day, it also seized Form F records, registers maintained under the PC & PNDT Act, OPD (Outpatient Department) register, CCTV footage and Form B. By communication dated February 18, 2025, the petitioner was called upon to give an explanation as to why his PCPNDT registration should not be suspended or cancelled.

In an order dated March 24, 2025, the Authority suspended the petitioner’s registration under the PCPNDT Act and rejected his request for restoration of registration and desealing of the sonography machines. The petitioner filed an appeal before the State Appropriate Authority, Gandhinagar, against the said order, which was rejected on July 31, 2025 and the March order of suspension of registration was upheld, noting that a criminal case was already pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Idar.

Story continues below this ad

Failure to file Form F a non-bailable offence

In the oral order, the court considered the submissions of the counsel appearing for the authorities and the state as well as the facts placed on record to rule that the “State Appropriate Authority under the PC&PNDT Act, Health and Family Welfare Department Gujarat had held that the District Appropriate Authority had duly issued notice and afforded an opportunity of hearing to the appellant, that non-filling of Form F is not a minor or clerical lapse even in cases of alleged emergency.”

As per the provisions of the Act, filling of Form F is “strictly mandatory” for every ultrasound performed on a pregnant woman to prevent sex determination and failure to comply with it is a non-bailable, cognizable offence.

Allegations ‘unsupported’

Citing “violation of principles of natural justice”, the counsel representing the doctor pointed at lapses in the “sting operation”, contending the allegation of sex determination was “disclosed for the first time only during the appeal through written remarks and was never part of the original notice or action”. The court noted the further submissions of the doctor that “there is no breach of the sections” of the PCPNDT Act and the petitioner had “no ill intention as the decoy patient’s name was duly entered in the OPD (Outpatient Department) register, which is now in custody of the authorities”.

The doctor also submitted that the “allegation regarding non-entry in the PCPNDT register is unsustainable as no time limit is prescribed” in the Act and that the (decoy) patient was “an emergency case”.

Story continues below this ad

The doctor submitted that the allegations of demanding and receiving Rs 25,000 were “wholly unsupported” as there was “no evidence of any demand or payment, disclosure or recovery of the pre-noted currency notes from the petitioner”. He also contended that “no sonography of the decoy patient was conducted and several findings in the appellate order are contrary to the record.”

The counsel appearing for the authority submitted the petitioner had performed sonography on the decoy patient, which was “audio-visually recorded”, and the decoy as well as an accompanying witness gave statements confirming that the doctor had demanded Rs 25,000 for the disclosure of the sex of the foetus and directed the amount to be deposited with a man named Jigar Patel at Roshni Medical store, which was accordingly done by the decoy patient.

The doctor had also contended that the authorities had not supplied the copy of the statement of the decoy patient to the petitioner and that the appellate order does not “disclose what was verified, how, when, or in whose presence”. The petition contended that no panchnama or list of seized articles was provided to the petitioner despite specific demand and sealing of the machines and the suspension of registration were carried out without furnishing the documents that the authorities had relied upon to arrive at the decision.

The doctor also submitted that the prolonged sealing of the machines “has adversely affected the patients of the petitioner” as the authorities made no effort “to retrieve the data from the machines though the same could have been copied”.

Story continues below this ad

The order of the court states, “No error can be attributed to the findings arrived at by the Authorities… The petitioner has been trapped in a planned sting operation. The actions taken by the District Authority is in accordance with law… having found no illegality, arbitrariness or violation of principles of natural justice in the orders…passed by the District Appropriate Authority and the State Appropriate Authority, the present Special Civil Application is devoid of merits and is hereby dismissed.”

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
RBI MPC Meeting Live updates | Governor Sanjay Malhotra
RBI MPC meet LIVE: Guv Sanjay Malhotra keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains 'neutral' policy stance
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
RBI MPC Meeting Live updates | Governor Sanjay Malhotra
RBI MPC meet LIVE: Guv Sanjay Malhotra keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains 'neutral' policy stance
Iran
‘Leave Iran now’: US tells Americans to exit Iran immediately, warns to be 'ready for detention'
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie
‘She was 1 pound, 11 ounces’: Nick Jonas recalls daughter Malti’s premature birth and 3.5-month NICU stay; what parents of preterm babies should know
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Advertisement
Must Read
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final
India U-19 World Cup
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
61% Indian professionals keen on global remote roles than relocating overseas: Indeed report
The shift in approach is owing to tightening visa norms and related complexities. (Image: FreePik)
‘She was 1 pound, 11 ounces’: Nick Jonas recalls daughter Malti’s premature birth and 3.5-month NICU stay; what parents of preterm babies should know
Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement