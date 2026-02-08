Gujarat HC grants relief to Morbi college professor facing action for ‘tampering of service record’

Ashishkumar Gohil was accused of tampering with the service record in 2020, when he sought permission to get his service book bound afresh as it ‘was in tatters’.

Written by: Aditi Raja
5 min readVadodaraFeb 8, 2026 06:18 PM IST
Gujarat HCThe Gujarat High Court granted the relief to Ashishkumar Gohil of Lukhdhirji Engineering College, Morbi, in an oral order on February 4. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Granting ad interim relief to a professor of Morbi’s Lukhdhirji Engineering College facing disciplinary action in a case of alleged tampering of service records, the Gujarat High Court has directed that any decision taken by the Government in the matter should be subject to the outcome of his petition.

A division bench of Justices Bhargav Karia and L S Pirzada granted the relief to Ashishkumar Gohil, head of the college’s production engineering department, in an oral order on February 4.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Gohil, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, against a December 24, 2025, judgment of a single-judge bench of the high court that had dismissed his application seeking the quashing and setting aside of a chargesheet dated February 14, 2022, issued by the state government, as well as all further proceedings, including the showcause notice of December 12, 2025, till the final disposal of the present petition.

As per Gohil’s petition, filed through advocate Utkarsh Dave, he joined Shantilal Shah Engineering College in Bhavnagar, a government college under the Directorate of Technical Education, in 1991 as an ad hoc lecturer in mechanical engineering and was promoted by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) to the post of lecturer of production engineering in 1995, and thereafter, as assistant professor in 2006. He was then transferred to Lukhdhirji Engineering College, Morbi, as an associate professor and worked there until 2015, when he requested to be transferred back to SS Engineering College, Bhavnagar. In September 2016, he was selected by the GPSC for promotion to the rank of professor of production engineering and continued to work at SS Engineering College until May 2022, when he was transferred to the Morbi college.

‘Adverse remarks, unauthorised absence, censure’

As per Dave, Gohil was accused of tampering with the service record in 2020, when he sought permission from the principal (of SS College) to get his service book bound afresh as it “was in tatters”. However, a week after he returned the newly bound book to the institution, a junior clerk informed the administrative officer that “some of the pages were missing from the service book”. The clerk noted that the pages related to “adverse remarks in the confidential record (of 2010 and 2011), notings regarding unauthorised absence for 54 days (in 2008) and notings regarding penalty of censure (2012)” were missing.

A chargesheet was issued against Gohil following a preliminary inquiry and after the completion of the disciplinary proceedings, at the advice of the GPSC. Gohil was served with a showcause notice and asked to provide his representation on the advice of the GPSC. Gohil challenged the chargesheet in the HC last year on the ground that “it was based on a preliminary inquiry, which is not permissible under law since there is no provision for preliminary inquiry under the Gujarat Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1971”. “The advice of the GPSC was also challenged since it is a non-speaking order, which shows non-application of mind,” his application added.

Following the inquiry undertaken, the Government sought advice from the GPSC on the disciplinary proceedings against Gohil in October 2025. In December 2025, the GPSC “agreed with (the state government) in holding that a penalty of removal from service” was appropriate without directing disqualification for future service under the Government.

Story continues below this ad

A single judge of the HC dismissed Gohil’s petition in December 2025, on the ground that the chargesheet was “not entirely based on the preliminary inquiry” and that he had raised the issue “at a late stage”. The court also held that it was “not necessary for the GPSC to provide reasons, drawing a parallel with the procedure of the Disciplinary Authority not giving any reason if it agrees with the Inquiring Officer on the finding of guilt”.

Advocate Utkarsh Dave said, “Our prayer before the court is that these pages relate to old matters of the years from 2008 to 2012, which have no adverse consequence on his service after a lapse of 12 years. During this time, he had also been promoted to the rank of professor in 2016… while the incident of alleged tampering with Service Book happened in 2020. Hence, he was promoted, by selection, on the recommendation of GPSC only after considering all aspects, including adverse entries.”

Dave added that in submissions before the court, it has been emphasised that pages were not counted before and after the service book was taken and handed over. “Since the missing pages have no consequence on his service, there was no motive for the appellant to tamper with his Service Book,” he said.

The court will hear the matter on February 24.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
RSS chief mohan bhagwat
I will step down the day RSS asks me to do: Mohan Bhagwat
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
SS Rajamouli is ready to sit on dharna if there aren't enough IMAX screens in India by 2027: Here's how much it costs to build one screen
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
England vs Nepal
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
RSS chief mohan bhagwat
I will step down the day RSS asks me to do: Mohan Bhagwat
A devotee named Sanil Narayanan Nampoothiri had approached the high court seeking action against authorities of the Sree Parthasarathy Temple in Adoor.
Kerala HC dismisses plea against entry of Christians priests in Hindu temple. What it said
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
SS Rajamouli is ready to sit on dharna if there aren't enough IMAX screens in India by 2027: Here's how much it costs to build one screen
Celebs at RSS event.
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal attend second day of RSS Centenary, see videos
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
England vs Nepal
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Alaya aces handstands
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Google Taipei
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
T20 World Cup | Gulbadin Naib: Afghanistan's bicep-flexing endurer, steps into new role and carries his team’s batting like the mythical Hercules
Gulbadin naib T20 World Cup
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Alaya aces handstands
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement