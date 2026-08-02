Gujarat High Court refuses relook at rejected PIL on Somnath ‘excavation’

The court accepted the government's contention that PIL was 'publicity litigation' intended to drag the Shree Somnath Trust into an unwarranted controversy. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed a review petition concerning a judgment that rejected a PIL claiming archaeological excavations beneath the Somnath Temple. The court held that the application sought to go beyond the pleadings in the original petition and reiterated that a review cannot reopen a concluded hearing.

A bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray rejected the plea filed by Maharashtra resident Dr Vilas Tukaram Kharat seeking reconsideration of the bench’s June 25 judgment, which also imposed a cost of Rs 2 lakh on him.

“We do not appreciate this submission of the learned counsel for the review applicant. Moreover, all the averments in the review application are fresh additions to the averments made in the writ petition, which cannot be permitted to be agitated at the stage of review. It is settled law that re-hearing within the scope of review is impermissible. The present review application is accordingly dismissed,” the bench said in its order, made public on Saturday.