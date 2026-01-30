‘English is the official language of court’: Gujarat HC dismisses man’s plea to appear for himself

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday dismissed an application of a man against the decision of the Competence Certificate Committee of the court, which denied him ‘competence certificate’ on the ground that he could not represent his case in English.
The ‘competence certificate’ allows a petitioner to appear before the court as party-in-person.
Emphasising that the official language of the court is English, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray on Thursday heard the applicant Amrutlal Parmar, who seeking the intervention of the court in getting a competence certificate to appear as party-in-person and make submissions in his native language, Gujarati.
Explaining to the applicant that appearing in person in proceedings before the High Court is “not a right”, but based on the permission granted by the committee after gauging competence of the applicant, the court orally advised the applicant to apply to the High Court Legal Service Committee for appointment of a lawyer so as to not jeopardise his case.
While the applicant stated that he had previously appeared as party-in-person in other cases, the court explained to the applicant that understanding legal proceedings is important.
“The decision (to not issue the competence certificate) has been taken to prevent disadvantage (to the applicant) during the proceedings… You do not understand English; we (court) do not understand Gujarati… The lawyers of the opposing parties will also make submissions in English. You will not understand the proceedings; this is not a language of common conversation, but a legal language. In order to fight your case well, it is important for you to understand the legal language…,” the court orally said.
The court also noted that the applicant had studied up to SSC and not pursued law. “This is not a platform to give speeches or for you to gain anything else out of it. You need to represent your case well and understand things legally… We also dictate orders in English and you may not understand what is going on in the proceedings of your court,” the court said.
Confident Group chairman Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, popularly known as C J Roy, allegedly shot himself dead at his Langford Road office in Bengaluru on Friday. According to sources, Income Tax officials were at his office when the incident took place.