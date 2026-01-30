‘English is the official language of court’: Gujarat HC dismisses man’s plea to appear for himself

The court orally advised the applicant to apply to the High Court Legal Service Committee for appointment of a lawyer so as to not jeopardise his case. (Credits: Pexels)

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday dismissed an application of a man against the decision of the Competence Certificate Committee of the court, which denied him ‘competence certificate’ on the ground that he could not represent his case in English.

The ‘competence certificate’ allows a petitioner to appear before the court as party-in-person.

Emphasising that the official language of the court is English, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray on Thursday heard the applicant Amrutlal Parmar, who seeking the intervention of the court in getting a competence certificate to appear as party-in-person and make submissions in his native language, Gujarati.