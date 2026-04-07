Why Gujarat HC rejected discharge plea of 5 accused in 2021 Bharuch ‘forced religious conversion’ case

The Gujarat High Court noted that the petitioners’ argument did not hold water at this stage, as their involvement surfaced during the investigation into the alleged conversion case.

Written by: Aditi Raja
5 min readVadodaraUpdated: Apr 7, 2026 09:09 AM IST
Gujarat High Court forced conversionsJustice Gita Gopi was hearing a petition challenging the order of the additional sessions judge of Bharuch, who rejected the applications seeking discharge in the case.
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The Gujarat High Court has rejected the petition of five people, including two Muslim clerics, seeking discharge in a 2021 FIR filed in Bharuch district for the alleged conversion of 100 tribals from 35 Hindu families since 2006, stating that there was a prima facie case under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, against them.

Justice Gita Gopi was hearing a petition challenging the order of the additional sessions judge of Bharuch, who rejected the applications seeking discharge in the case. The petitioners submitted that “innocent persons had been falsely arraigned” as accused in the case, were added as accused only during the investigation, and were not named in the 2021 FIR filed at the Amod Police Station.

The accused include Yusuf Jivan Patel, Ayub Barkat Patel, Ibrahim Puna Patel, Yakub Ibrahim Shankar, and Rizwan Mehboob Patel. Of these, Yusuf, Ayub and Ibrahim Puna Patel are said to be “converted Muslim”.

What the prosecution said

Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Bhargav Pandya relied on statements of 21 witnesses, who suggested that while the two clerics had allegedly delivered “lectures, which have been made viral, affecting the religious sentiments”, the other petitioners reportedly “provided money for the alleged religious fundings” and coerced conversion through marriage.

While prosecution said Yakub Ibrahim allegedly “delivered lectures affecting the religious sentiments and had created animosity between two communities” and also “allured the members of the SC and ST community by gifts in cash as well as kind”, Rizwan Patel conspired with Yakub to provide “money for conversion and had instigated many to renounce their religion and to adopt another religion as practiced by the applicants”.

Also Read | ‘Victims’ of religious conversion can be booked for offence if they induce others to convert: Gujarat HC

APP Pandya also submitted that the accused had received money “from overseas… (which) has been used in the activity of conversion.” The other three applicants, said to be Hindus converted to Islam, were accused of alleged “forcible conversion” and “threatening” those from the SC and ST communities.

Ayub Barkat Patel is also accused of “forcibly” taking away the daughter of one complainant for “marriage by alluring her and forcibly converting her into the Muslim religion”, as per Pandya’s submissions before the HC. Pandya also submitted that “many documents… fraudulently created, in the form of Aadhaar cards as well as electronic records have been forged and used as true…”

What the Gujarat High Court said

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Considering Pandya’s submissions, the HC said, “…it is a case of large-scale conspiracy with a scheme of converting the whole of the village where a large population of SC and ST members are there and by alluring them, by offering them incentives in the form of cash and things, which has been referred to in the statement of individual witnesses. The conversion is also by way of fraudulent marriage and all the co-accused are connected in the act…”

Also Read | ‘Foreign-funded’ religious conversion case: Kheda court rejects bail plea of accused

While stating in the present discharge applications, the court only has the “authority to find out whether there is a prima facie case against the applicants”, and “cannot run a mini-trial to find out the credibility” of the evidence and statements of witnesses collected by investigating officers.

“The Court, therefore, need not dwell on all the materials on record and minutely deal with each of the statements and proof… this Court does not find any reason to entertain the present application…” the order said.

What is the case?

At least 16 people were booked in the November 2021 FIR registered at Amod Police Station, under sections 152(B)(C)(assertions prejudicial to national interest, 153(A)(1) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) as well as 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act and Indian Penal Code as well as The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

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As per the police case, Rizwan Patel and Yakub Shankar also collected Rs 14 lakh through donations from foreign countries to construct a prayer house and distribute money as an allurement to convert families to Islam. The prosecution also argues that no permission was obtained from the Bharuch district collector for such conversion activity.

While dismissing petitions to quash the 2021 FIR in December last year, the High Court observed that Abdul Adam Patel, also known as Fefdawala Haji, a UK national from Nabipur in Bharuch, accused of providing financial assistance for the religious conversion in the case, had not shown any willingness to cooperate with the investigation and chose not to remain present.

The court said it found no reason to entertain his plea and noted that he visited India 25 times before the FIR was registered.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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