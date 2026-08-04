Gujarat High Court refuses to cancel conversion case against ASHA worker

Gujarat High Court observed that Article 25 of the Constitution protects religious propagation but not conversions brought about through coercive or fraudulent means. (File Photo)

Observing that the constitutional right to propagate religion does not extend to conversions brought about through force, fraud, or coercion, the Gujarat High Court has refused to cancel criminal proceedings against an ASHA worker accused of pressuring her colleagues to embrace Christianity through threats.

Justice M K Thakker on July 31 dismissed a petition filed by Namrata Macwan seeking to set aside an FIR registered against her under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act and the chargesheet arising from allegations that she repeatedly propagated Christianity among subordinate health workers while allegedly threatening adverse consequences at their workplace.

According to the prosecution, Namrata allegedly asked an ASHA facilitator and four ASHA workers to stay back after official meetings, “criticised idol worship, encouraged them to read the Bible, screened Christian religious videos” and later invited them to a programme in Vadodara under the guise of an official health meeting, where Christian sermons and testimonies of converts were delivered. The complainant, the supervisor of the ASHA workers’ unit, alleged that refusal to participate attracted threats related to salary and employment.