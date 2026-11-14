Gandhinagar road rage: Gujarat High Court grants bail to man who shielded accused

The Gujarat High Court has granted regular bail to Avan Gajjar, accused of harbouring Bopal paan shop owner Bhavik Gajjar, who is accused of biting off a Garba reveller’s earlobe after an alleged road-rage attack in Gandhinagar. The court observed that Avan was not the main accused and that the role attributed to him was limited to harbouring the principal accused.

Bhavik Gajjar is also accused of assaulting the victim, Tanish Patel, with a knuckle duster during the road-rage attack on October 17, while Patel was returning home with his friends near Sanavada village after a Garba event.

Avan was also accused of “exchanging his phone” with that of Bhavik to mislead the police.

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Justice Mool Chand Tyagi directed Avan’s release on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and one surety of an equivalent amount.

As per the prosecution’s case, Patel’s parents had left before the altercation broke out. While near the main gate of the venue, Patel signalled a black Mercedes car without a number plate to stop. Bhavik, who was allegedly travelling in the car, got out and began arguing with him. The police alleged that Bhavik attacked Patel repeatedly with a metal knuckle duster and also bit him, severing his right earlobe. Patel was subsequently taken to hospital with multiple injuries. The High Court order records that his medical examination revealed a nasal fracture and other injuries.

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The FIR, lodged by Patel, initially pressed charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and grievous hurt, among other offences, along with Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act. The investigating officer subsequently submitted a report on October 27 seeking the addition of Section 249 of the BNS, attributing to Avan Gajjar the role of harbouring the principal accused.

Avan Gajjar submitted that he had not participated in the alleged offence and “has nothing to do with the same”. The prosecution had attributed only the role of harbouring the main accused to him, he argued. He further submitted that Section 249 carried a maximum sentence of three years.

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Opposing the plea, Public Prosecutor Niraj Sharma argued that the applicant had played an active role in the alleged offence by harbouring the main accused. The state also alleged that he had “exchanged his mobile phone with that of the principal accused with a view to misleading the investigating agency”, which was on the lookout for Bhavik Gajjar. Bhavik had escaped following the incident and remained untraceable. On November 6, a local court rejected Bhavik’s anticipatory bail.

Advocate Naman Kinkhabwala, appearing for Patel, expressed apprehension that the applicant’s release could interfere with the investigation. He sought conditions restraining him from entering the territorial limits of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The High Court rejected the request for such territorial restrictions, observing that “the applicant is not the main accused in the alleged offence and the role attributed to him is limited to harbouring the main accused” and “does not merit acceptance”.

Considering Supreme Court precedents, the court held that the case warranted the exercise of its discretion in favour of bail.

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“Considering the nature of the allegations made against the applicant in the FIR, without discussing the evidence in detail, prima facie, this Court is of the opinion that this is a fit case to exercise the discretion and enlarge the applicant on regular bail,” the High Court observed.

Among the conditions imposed, he has been directed to surrender his passport, if any, within a week, seek prior permission before leaving Gujarat, and mark his presence at the police station concerned once a month for six months, till the filing of the chargesheet. He has also been directed not to obstruct the investigation or tamper with evidence.