‘Loss of marital life’: Man gets compensation 34 years after accident left him impotent

More than 34 years after a truck ran over him, a Gujarat advocate who allegedly became impotent due to a pelvic fracture and urethral injury in the accident has been awarded enhanced compensation by the Gujarat High Court, including Rs 1.5 lakh for loss of marital life, taking the total award to Rs 6.19 lakh.

Justice J C Doshi held that compensation for loss of marital life should be awarded separately from damages for pain, shock and suffering.

The court also directed that interest at 9% per annum be paid on the entire compensation from the date the claim petition was filed, overturning the Tribunal’s decision to restrict interest to a later date.

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1992 accident & Tribunal award

The accident took place on June 23, 1992, when the petitioner was riding his scooter from Kamrej in Surat towards the bridge over Tapi river. According to the petition, a truck hit his vehicle from behind, and its rear wheel ran over both the scooter and the petitioner. A complaint alleging rash and negligent driving was registered at Kamrej police station. The truck driver’s negligence was not disputed before the High Court.

The petitioner has claimed that he was 32 and practising as a junior advocate at the time. He claimed that the injuries had substantially reduced his ability to work and left him unable to enjoy marital or sexual relations. He sought Rs 10 lakh in compensation.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Surat awarded him Rs 3.42 lakh in July 2014, assessing his monthly income at Rs 1,800 and his disability at 24% of the body. It did not award compensation for future prospects or loss of marital life, prompting the petitioner to approach the High Court.

The High Court found that the petitioner’s income had been assessed too conservatively as “he could not be considered at par with skilled or semi-skilled workers”. The petitioner had also produced a ‘Sanad’ issued by the Bar Council of Gujarat in December 1987 authorising him to practise law. The court said, “Learned Tribunal has taken Rs1800 as income of claimant, double (than) minimum wages… but yet looks worthy-less. (The) profession of claimant as advocate, considering his age, and adopting simple guess work as well as relying upon his credit worthy deposition, Rs 2500 per month was required to be considered…”

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What High Court says

On the contention of loss of marital life, the court considered the evidence relating to the petitioner’s pelvic fracture and urethral injury. The doctor who testified had issued a certificate stating that he had suffered impotency, although he admitted during cross-examination that he had not conducted a test to record sexual dysfunction. The judgment states, “Doctor who entered into the witness box… pleaded that claimant has suffered impotency. In the cross examination, he has admitted that he has not carried out any test to record loss of sexual dysfunction. He has issued a certificate to that effect that claimant has suffered impotency…” Relying on the Supreme Court judgments, the High Court held that a claimant who had become unfit for marital life should receive compensation under that head in addition to damages for pain, shock and suffering.

The court awarded Rs 1.5 lakh for loss of marital life and increased compensation for pain, shock and suffering from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. The revised award also included Rs 1.93 lakh towards medical expenses, Rs 25,000 for special diet, transportation and attendant expenses, and Rs 30,000 for loss of income over one year. The total compensation was raised to Rs 6,19,460, including Rs 2,77,432 over the amount awarded by the Tribunal.

The HC also set aside the Tribunal’s decision to grant interest only from February 4, 2011, when the Punjab-based truck owner was served, rather than from the date the claim petition was filed. The court directed the insurer to deposit the enhanced compensation of Rs 2.77 lakhs with interest at 9% per annum from the date of filing the claim petition, within 12 weeks of receiving the order. The entire compensation of Rs 6.19 lakh will carry interest at the same rate from the date of filing the claim petition until realisation.