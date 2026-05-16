Gujarat family court pulls up Mumbai Police chief over ‘unexecuted maintenance warrants’ to man

Stating that the Mumbai Police was allegedly acting “to save the skin of the opponent” while leaving a “destitute wife and minor son” in a “begging situation”, a family court in Junagadh in Gujarat issued a showcause notice summoning the Mumbai Commissioner of Police to remain personally present before the court to explain the alleged failure of Dongri Police Station in Mumbai to execute imprisonment warrants against a 33-year-old man, accused of repeatedly defaulting on maintenance payments to his estranged wife and minor son, who are residing in Junagadh.

In a 14-page notice dated issued by Principal Judge PH Singh of the family court at Keshod, Junagadh, the court has directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to remain present to explain “under what circumstances the warrants of imprisonment came to returned unexecuted” despite the accused allegedly continuing to use the same address in Mumbai for police complaints and legal proceedings against the applicant wife.

The notice states that it is “really shocking to this court” that warrants were repeatedly returned “without making any proper search of the opponent.” The court notice states that the Dongri Police officers were submitting “false, bogus and fabricated report” and described their explanations as “merely eyewash with malice intention.” The order records that while police claimed the accused had shifted away and could not be traced, the same address continued appearing in complaints filed by the husband and notices issued by Dongri Police itself.

Observing that “no sincere or effective efforts were made for execution of warrants,” the court said the conduct of the officers “raises serious concern regarding proper execution of judicial order and warrants.” The case arises from maintenance proceedings filed in 2022 by a Junagadh based woman, aged 33, who is estranged from her Mumbai-based husband, an employee of a private company. The proceedings, initiated under Section 125 of CrPC are for seeking support for herself and her minor son, aged five years. In June 2024, the family court awarded monthly maintenance of Rs 4,000 to the wife and Rs 2,000 to the child.

According to the court, the husband allegedly failed to comply with the order despite having “conscious knowledge” of the judgment. Recovery proceedings were later initiated for maintenance arrears exceeding Rs 1.8 lakh, followed by conviction orders and warrants of imprisonment after continued default. The court stated that the police had acted “to save the skin of the opponent and to harass the applicant’s destitute wife and minor son and keep them to live in begging situations.”

The court has now directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to personally appear and submit a detailed report detailing the steps taken for “tracing and apprehending” the accused and clarify whether he remained “personally available and contactable” before Dongri Police Station authorities to file the complaints against his wife.

Stating that the police officers are “bound to serve all summons and warrants, issued by any court of the country”, the notice also warns that if no satisfactory explanation is provided, proceedings under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 – providing punitive action for public servants disobeying law, framing incorrect documents intentionally and disobeying direction of law to save person from punishment – may be initiated against the Commissioner and the police officers concerned.