Gujarat High Court allows man who ‘posed as MBBS doctor’ to run critical care hospital to travel abroad for family function

The applicant was arrested in July 2022 following an FIR after an inspection carried out by the Medical Council of Gujarat and the Health Department at an intensive care hospital. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court (HC) recently modified bail conditions to permit foreign travel for Yogesh Patel, accused in a 2022 case of alleged unregistered medical practice by misusing an MBBS degree of another person and posing as an MD Physician to run a critical care hospital in Patan, to attend a ‘housewarming’ ceremony and also “accompany his minor nephew” to Canada.

Justice S J Dave of the Gujarat High Court, in an Interlocutory Application order (IA) dated January 30, considered the submissions made by Patel, through his advocate Pratik Barot, seeking modification of the conditions of the regular bail granted by the Gujarat HC on November 11, 2022. The conditions included surrendering his passport to the lower court and not leaving the limits of Ahmedabad city till the conclusion of the trial. Praying for modification of both the conditions, Patel sought permission to travel abroad to Canada to attend a family event and also take along his 8-year-old nephew to meet his parents.