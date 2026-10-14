Guinness record-holder P B Menon, who turns 100 tomorrow, gets Senior Advocate tag

The Kerala High Court designates Palakkad lawyer P B Menon as Senior Advocate, recognising his 76-year legal career and district court practice.

Written by: Somya Panwar
2 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 12:21 PM IST
P B Menon news advocate news Kerala High Court news Kerala newsP B Menon born on October 15, 1926, is turning 100 tomorrow.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Kerala High Court recently designated Palakkad-based lawyer P Balasubramanian Menon, who is set to turn 100 tomorrow, as a Senior Advocate. Menon, who holds a Guinness World Record for the longest career – spanning over 76 years – is also the first lawyer practising in district courts to achieve this feat.

The October 12 notification said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 16(2) of the Advocates Act, 1961 (Central Act 25 of 1961) read with Rule 2 of the High Court of Kerala (Designation of Senior Advocates) Rules, 2026, the Honourable Chief Justice and the Honourable Judges of the High Court of Kerala have resolved to designate Sri P B Menon, Advocate, as Senior Advocate.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, former Kerala High Court judge V G Arun said, “Mr Menon hasn’t practised in the high court, so I don’t know him personally. But he is the first lawyer in a Mofussil court to be conferred the senior designation.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

He added that the senior designation is an acknowledgement of Menon’s “contributions and unwavering commitment”.

Born on October 15, 1926, Menon will turn 100 years old on Thursday. In September 2023, he was named by the Guinness World Records as having “the longest career as a lawyer (male)”, noting that he had already practised law for 73 years by then. At the time, Menon had said that he hoped the achievement would serve as an inspiration for others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
twitter

Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments