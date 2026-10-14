Guinness record-holder P B Menon, who turns 100 tomorrow, gets Senior Advocate tag

The Kerala High Court recently designated Palakkad-based lawyer P Balasubramanian Menon, who is set to turn 100 tomorrow, as a Senior Advocate. Menon, who holds a Guinness World Record for the longest career – spanning over 76 years – is also the first lawyer practising in district courts to achieve this feat.

The October 12 notification said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 16(2) of the Advocates Act, 1961 (Central Act 25 of 1961) read with Rule 2 of the High Court of Kerala (Designation of Senior Advocates) Rules, 2026, the Honourable Chief Justice and the Honourable Judges of the High Court of Kerala have resolved to designate Sri P B Menon, Advocate, as Senior Advocate.”