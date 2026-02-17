‘Guilt by association is not enough’: Delhi High Court grants bail to SDPI president MK Faizy

The Delhi High Court granted bail to SDPI president M K Faizy, observing that the stringent twin conditions under Section 45 of the PMLA cannot be invoked to justify indefinite incarceration. (File)

The Delhi High Court Monday reiterated that the strict provisions of Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cannot be used to justify indefinite detention while granting bail to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) president M K Faizy, also known as K Moideen Kutty.

Last month, Faizy was re-elected as the party’s president in absentia.

Section 45 of the PMLA imposes the twin conditions for bail: an accused can be released only if the court believes they are not guilty and are unlikely to commit further offences while on bail.

“SDPI, which continues to be a lawful political party not declared unlawful by the government, does not, without more, constitute the offence of money laundering,” the court held, adding that funds received from unknown sources “per se does not make the donations, money etc. as the proceeds of crime under the scheme of PMLA.”