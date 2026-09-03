70-year-old guest slips in hotel bathroom, Chandigarh consumer panel awards Rs 32,899

The complainant said that he slipped in the bathroom of the hotel room due to soap foam and water allegedly caused by leakage from an air-conditioning duct.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiSep 3, 2026 09:00 AM IST
consumer court hotel caseThe commission noted that the hotel failed to keep the bathroom in a safe condition. (Image generated using AI)
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A district consumer commission in Chandigarh has directed a hotel and its associated service company to pay Rs 32,899 to a 70-year-old guest who slipped in a hotel bathroom and had to incur medical expenses for treatment.

President Pawanjit Singh and member Brij Mohan Sharma observed that the opposite parties failed to maintain the bathroom in a reasonably safe condition for their guest, which amounted to deficiency in service.

“In the absence of any rebuttal from the OPs, and considering the evidence available on record, this Commission holds that the OPs failed to maintain the bathroom in a reasonably safe condition for their guest. Such failure amounts to deficiency in service,” the order read.

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Slipped and injured

The complainant said he had been a platinum member of the hotel group’s dining club since 2019 and had availed a complimentary one-night stay at the hotel in Delhi. The complainant stated that he slipped in the bathroom of his hotel room due to soap foam and water allegedly caused by leakage from an air-conditioning duct. He alleged that he suffered severe lower-back pain and was unable to get up, forcing him to crawl out of the bathroom and call room service. A hotel staff member subsequently cleaned the foam and water with towels, the complaint said.

The complainant was later examined by the hotel physician, who prescribed medicines and referred him to a hospital. He said that subsequently he underwent diagnostic tests, consultations and physiotherapy over the following months, claiming that he continued to suffer from lower-back pain. He sought reimbursement of Rs 28,899 towards medical treatment, diagnostic tests, medicines and physiotherapy, besides compensation for mental agony and harassment.

The commission proceeded ex parte against the opposite parties as they had failed to appear before it.

The commission noted that the complainant had produced a photograph of the bathroom, medical prescriptions, bills, diagnostic reports and other records supporting his claim that he had undergone treatment and physiotherapy after the incident. It found that medical expenses of Rs 25,899 were supported by bills and receipts.

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The commission observed that the evidence furnished by the complainant remained unrebutted as the opposite parties did not context the case. “The condition of the bathroom…coupled with the fact that the complainant immediately informed the hotel staff and thereafter received medical attention from the hotel physician, establishes the occurrence of the incident. The subsequent medical record corroborates the complainant’s version regarding the pain and treatment undergone by him,” the commission noted.

Holding the opposite parties liable for deficiency in service, the commission directed them to pay Rs 25,899 towards medical expenses and pay a lump sum of Rs 7,000 towards compensation for mental agony and harassment and litigation expenses.

Takeaway

Hotels and other service providers can be held liable under consumer law if they fail to maintain their premises in reasonably safe conditions for guests. A consumer claiming compensation, however, must substantiate medical expenses and other monetary claims with bills or receipts.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Chandigarh helpline:0172-270-0183) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

 

 

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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