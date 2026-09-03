70-year-old guest slips in hotel bathroom, Chandigarh consumer panel awards Rs 32,899

The commission noted that the hotel failed to keep the bathroom in a safe condition. (Image generated using AI)

A district consumer commission in Chandigarh has directed a hotel and its associated service company to pay Rs 32,899 to a 70-year-old guest who slipped in a hotel bathroom and had to incur medical expenses for treatment.

President Pawanjit Singh and member Brij Mohan Sharma observed that the opposite parties failed to maintain the bathroom in a reasonably safe condition for their guest, which amounted to deficiency in service.

“In the absence of any rebuttal from the OPs, and considering the evidence available on record, this Commission holds that the OPs failed to maintain the bathroom in a reasonably safe condition for their guest. Such failure amounts to deficiency in service,” the order read.