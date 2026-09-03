70-year-old guest slips in hotel bathroom, Chandigarh consumer panel awards Rs 32,899

3 min readNew DelhiSep 3, 2026 09:00 AM IST
A district consumer commission in Chandigarh has directed a hotel and its associated service company to pay Rs 32,899 to a 70-year-old guest who slipped in a hotel bathroom and had to incur medical expenses for treatment.
President Pawanjit Singh and member Brij Mohan Sharma observed that the opposite parties failed to maintain the bathroom in a reasonably safe condition for their guest, which amounted to deficiency in service.
“In the absence of any rebuttal from the OPs, and considering the evidence available on record, this Commission holds that the OPs failed to maintain the bathroom in a reasonably safe condition for their guest. Such failure amounts to deficiency in service,” the order read.
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Slipped and injured
The complainant said he had been a platinum member of the hotel group’s dining club since 2019 and had availed a complimentary one-night stay at the hotel in Delhi. The complainant stated that he slipped in the bathroom of his hotel room due to soap foam and water allegedly caused by leakage from an air-conditioning duct. He alleged that he suffered severe lower-back pain and was unable to get up, forcing him to crawl out of the bathroom and call room service. A hotel staff member subsequently cleaned the foam and water with towels, the complaint said.
The complainant was later examined by the hotel physician, who prescribed medicines and referred him to a hospital. He said that subsequently he underwent diagnostic tests, consultations and physiotherapy over the following months, claiming that he continued to suffer from lower-back pain. He sought reimbursement of Rs 28,899 towards medical treatment, diagnostic tests, medicines and physiotherapy, besides compensation for mental agony and harassment.
The commission proceeded ex parte against the opposite parties as they had failed to appear before it.
The commission noted that the complainant had produced a photograph of the bathroom, medical prescriptions, bills, diagnostic reports and other records supporting his claim that he had undergone treatment and physiotherapy after the incident. It found that medical expenses of Rs 25,899 were supported by bills and receipts.
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The commission observed that the evidence furnished by the complainant remained unrebutted as the opposite parties did not context the case. “The condition of the bathroom…coupled with the fact that the complainant immediately informed the hotel staff and thereafter received medical attention from the hotel physician, establishes the occurrence of the incident. The subsequent medical record corroborates the complainant’s version regarding the pain and treatment undergone by him,” the commission noted.
Holding the opposite parties liable for deficiency in service, the commission directed them to pay Rs 25,899 towards medical expenses and pay a lump sum of Rs 7,000 towards compensation for mental agony and harassment and litigation expenses.
Takeaway
Hotels and other service providers can be held liable under consumer law if they fail to maintain their premises in reasonably safe conditions for guests. A consumer claiming compensation, however, must substantiate medical expenses and other monetary claims with bills or receipts.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Chandigarh helpline:0172-270-0183) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.