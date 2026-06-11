‘Gross abuse of law’: Delhi High Court quashes police FIR, ED probe against NewsClick, its founder

While the 2020 FIR by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police had invoked sections relating to charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and alleged violation of FDI norms, the subsequent ED action was on alleged money laundering.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiJun 11, 2026 01:19 AM IST
Prabir Purkayastha. (File/AP)Prabir Purkayastha. (File/AP)
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The Delhi High Court has quashed the Delhi Police FIR and Enforcement Directorate proceedings against news portal NewsClick and its founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha.

While the 2020 FIR by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police had invoked sections relating to charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and alleged violation of FDI norms, the subsequent ED action was on alleged money laundering.

In an order made public Wednesday, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, while noting that ingredients of the offences were not made out, quashed the EOW FIR and said, “The continuation of such FIR is nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law and is hereby quashed.”

With the scheduled predicate offence quashed, the High Court also quashed the ED proceedings.

It noted that despite “extensive investigations carried out by ED for about a year and a half”, not a whisper of any incriminating allegation had been found till date “which would even remotely suggest the commission of the offence punishable under Section 4 PMLA”.

For the offence of cheating, the High Court said, it is necessary to have an aggrieved person who has been cheated out of property, absent in this case.

On August 26, 2020, the EOW filed an FIR under IPC sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

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The FIR had alleged that foreign direct investment was received by PPK NewsClick Studio Private Limited, which owns the digital portal, from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC, US, (WWMH) during 2018-19, in violation of the FDI norms and other laws of the country. Through the FDI, WWMH came to hold 7.69% shares of PPK NewsClick Studio.

At the time of the fund transfer from WWMH, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had clarified that there was no cap/restriction on receipt of FDI in digital media.

Based on the EOW FIR, the ED lodged a complaint under PMLA on September 2, 2020 and conducted searches in February 2021.

The High Court observed that “no offence” under IPC offences for cheating and criminal breach of trust was made out. “From the response of ED also, it is evident that they are trying to claim that the offence under Section 120B IPC is still made out. However, on what basis the criminal conspiracy is being alleged is not explained, except that Prabir Purkayastha and Jason Pfetcher (WWMH manager), had entered into an agreement… Merely because the parties entered into an agreement is not sufficient to constitute criminal conspiracy, unless the ED is able to show what is the illegal objective or the means which have been adopted… which can be termed as criminal conspiracy,” Justice Krishna observed, while quashing the criminal proceedings.

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Newsclick, while seeking quashing of the cases, had submitted that the “FIR and the ECIR and the investigations conducted therein” were “merely an attempt to silence the independent and impartial reporting of various issues of national importance and are intended to create a chilling effect on various persons, including journalists, discouraging them from exercising their constitutional right of freedom of speech.” It was also highlighted that RBI too had found no wrongdoing.

The ED had also not provided the accused with the ECIR, which was also sought by Purkayastha and NewsClick in another petition. This petition was disposed of as infructuous, with the ED proceedings now quashed.

 

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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