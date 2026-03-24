12-year-long delay costs builder dear: National consumer commission orders Rs 1.4 crore refund with 18 per cent interest
The national consumer commission was hearing a complaint filed by a Kolkata woman alleging deficiency in service by the developer for failing to deliver possession of a villa despite full payment of Rs 1.40 crore.
Consumer news: Cracking down on a builder’s prolonged failure to deliver a promised luxury villa, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered Greentech IT City Private Limited and its directors to refund Rs 1.4 crore to a homebuyer, along with a steep 18 per cent annual interest holding that a buyer “cannot be compelled to wait indefinitely” for possession.
A bench of Justice Sudip Ahluwalia (Presiding Member) and Dr Inder Jit Singh (Member) was hearing a consumer complaint filed by one Bimala Garodia alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice by the developer and its directors for failing to deliver possession of a booked villa despite receiving the full payment of Rs 1.4 crore.
“The conduct of the Opposite Parties (Greentech IT City Private Limited) clearly amounts to deficiency in service within the meaning of the Consumer Protection Act. Considering the long delay and the fact that possession has not been delivered till date, the Complainant cannot be compelled to wait indefinitely,” the national consumer commission said on March 20.
Allowing the consumer complaint, the NCDRC issued stringent directions including the full refund of Rs 1.4 crore. (Image generated using AI)
Deficiency in service: NCDRC
The commission dismantled the developer’s objections point by point.
On limitation:
The national consumer commission held that delay in handing over possession constitutes a “continuing cause of action,” meaning the complaint remained maintainable despite the passage of time.
“Possession has not been delivered till date, the Complaint cannot be held to be barred by limitation.”
On ‘investor’ tag:
Rejecting the allegation outright, the consumer commission noted the absence of any evidence suggesting speculative intent.
On Deficiency in Service:
The commission found it undisputed that the entire Rs 1.4 crore had been paid and yet possession was not delivered even after several years.
This, it held, squarely amounted to deficiency in service under consumer law.
Issues before commission
Whether the complaint is barred by limitation.
Whether the complainant is a ‘Consumer’ under the Act.
Whether the complainant is entitled to refund and interest.
Final blow: Refund with escalating interest
Allowing the complaint, the NCDRC issued stringent directions including the full refund of Rs 1.4 crore.
“In the facts and circumstances of the present case, refund of the deposited amount along with interest would meet the ends of justice. Since the Opposite Parties themselves agreed to pay interest @18% per annum in case of delay, the Complainant is entitled to the same rate of interest,” the commission said.
Interest at 18 per cent per annum from dates of deposit.
The developer also failed to file its written statement within the statutory period, leading to closure of its right to rebut the allegations effectively leaving the complainant’s claims unrebutted on record.
Contractual promise turns against builder
A crucial factor that weighed against the developer was its own contractual clause where it had agreed to pay 18 per cent interest in case of delay in handing over possession.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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