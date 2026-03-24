12-year-long delay costs builder dear: National consumer commission orders Rs 1.4 crore refund with 18 per cent interest

The national consumer commission found it undisputed that the entire Rs 1.4 crore had been paid and yet possession was not delivered. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer news: Cracking down on a builder’s prolonged failure to deliver a promised luxury villa, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered Greentech IT City Private Limited and its directors to refund Rs 1.4 crore to a homebuyer, along with a steep 18 per cent annual interest holding that a buyer “cannot be compelled to wait indefinitely” for possession.

A bench of Justice Sudip Ahluwalia (Presiding Member) and Dr Inder Jit Singh (Member) was hearing a consumer complaint filed by one Bimala Garodia alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice by the developer and its directors for failing to deliver possession of a booked villa despite receiving the full payment of Rs 1.4 crore.