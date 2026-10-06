Green coffee sold with unproven weight-loss claims, CCPA imposes Rs 1 lakh penalty

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) recently ordered a health and wellness company to pay Rs 1 lakh penalty for falsely advertising and claiming that its green coffee extract products help with weight loss, blood sugar management, and detoxification. The ruling further directed the company to immediately remove the advertisement from all electronic and print media.

Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra were hearing a complaint filed by a consumer group alleging that certain green coffee extract products were being sold by the company as “scientifically unproven weight-loss dietary supplements, which were available in many forms, such as capsules and powder.”

“By marketing catchphrases such as ‘helps improve insulin function which assists in blood sugar management and detoxification,’ the opposite party (the company) has falsely described the product’s natural attributes and intentionally exaggerated its material characteristics. This deceptive marketing strategy was engineered to exploit consumer vulnerabilities, lure undiscerning buyers through misleading representations, and distort market choices under the false pretense of wellness,” the October 5 order read.

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In the complaint, the complainant alleged that the markets were “flooded” with green coffee extract products both online and offline with misleading advertisements promising weight loss. Further, it also claimed that the research carried out so far did not give any evidence-based conclusion on the “positive correlation between green coffee extract and weight reduction.”

The CCPA sought views of the Ministry of AYUSH in the case. According to the ministry, green coffee extract products were “not mentioned in any of the authoritative books of Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani” as listed in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The CCPA also noted that the advertisements published by the company on e-commerce platforms claimed without any proof that their products “help improve insulin function, which assists in blood sugar management and detoxification”.

After conducting an initial inquiry into the case, the CCPA noted that the company was selling the green coffee product as “a scientifically unproven weight loss dietary supplement in the form of capsules, powder, etc. However, no essence or quality of coffee was mentioned, but just weight-loss management under the name of ‘green’ was advertised.”

Subsequently, the consumer authority came to the conclusion that a prima facie case was made out for a show cause notice to be sent to the company.

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In the reply to the show cause notice, the company contended that there were scientific studies conducted by research organisations where it has been proved that green coffee beans helped in weight loss, blood sugar management, and improved metabolic functions and that they had established an internal ethics and compliance committee to ensure that their advertising practices “met the highest standards of ethics and compliance”.

Investigation

The CCPA then referred the case for detailed investigation, as per which it was found that the company, which was earlier selling green coffee bean powder with misleading and exaggerated claims, continues to sell the product with identical claims on various e-commerce platforms.

The report stated that the claims of the company were misleading, for which the company had not provided any independent scientific studies or clinical trial data conducted as evidence. The report observed that the research papers submitted by the company were not directly comparable to the product, as the conclusions drawn from those studies were inconclusive in nature and did not establish a clear correlation with the specific dosage or intended use of the product.

The report concluded that the company was violating the Consumer Protection Act because its advertisements falsely described the product and exaggerated its characteristics to “mislead and lure consumers under the labels of ‘green,’ ‘healthy,’ and weight loss supplements.”

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On inquiry, the company also informed the authority that a total of 3,318 units of the product had been sold to date, and the total sale value of the product was Rs 6.54 lakh.

‘Valid license’

Advocate Pratyush Kumar Yadav, appearing for the company, submitted that the company held a valid license issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the manufacture/sale of the product and that the ingredients used in the product were covered under the Nutraceutical Regulations.

The counsel contended that the product was a nutraceutical supplement which provided nutritional and health benefits and was available in tablet form. The CCPA was further informed that the recommended dosage of the product was one tablet per day. The counsel urged that the production of the product was stopped in 2025 and the company had already begun communication with e-commerce websites for delisting of the said product.

‘Notify me’

The CCPA observed that the research papers relied upon by the company cannot be seen as conclusive scientific evidence that supports the alleged “weight-management benefits” of the product because the studies themselves acknowledge that, “owing to the limited number of available studies and the small sample sizes, the efficacy of green coffee extract could not be conclusively established.”

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According to the authority, despite discontinuing the manufacturing of the product in 2025, the company “persists in profiteering by maintaining active digital listings on e-commerce platforms” and utilised the interactive “notify me” interfaces to sustain consumer engagement and indulged in unfair trade practice.