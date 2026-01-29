Greed and lust even separates siblings: Jharkhand High Court refuses to quash widow’s case against inlaws over property

Jharkhand High Court refused to quash criminal proceedings against nine relatives of the widow. (Image generated using AI)

The Jharkhand High Court recently refused to quash criminal proceedings against nine relatives of a man over allegations made by his widow regarding house trespass and vandalism, observing that the materials on record were not sufficient to conclude that the complainant-widow was using the judicial forum for oblique purposes.

Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary dismissed the plea seeking quashing of the case and the cognizance order passed by a Judicial Magistrate at Bermo, Tenughat.

Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary dismissed the plea seeking quashing of the case against widow’s in-laws. Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary dismissed the plea seeking quashing of the case against widow’s in-laws.

The court agreed with the submissions of the counsel for the complainant that greed and lust for property can even turn siblings against each other.

“It is the common knowledge that the greed and lust for property even separates the siblings from each other, as has rightly been submitted by learned Addl. PP and learned counsel for the complainant,” the order read.