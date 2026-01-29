Greed and lust even separates siblings: Jharkhand High Court refuses to quash widow’s case against inlaws over property

Jharkhand High Court agreed with the submissions of the counsel for the complainant that greed and lust for property even separates siblings from each other.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 06:00 PM IST
Jharkhand High Court refused to quash criminal proceedings against nine relatives of the widow.Jharkhand High Court refused to quash criminal proceedings against nine relatives of the widow. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Jharkhand High Court recently refused to quash criminal proceedings against nine relatives of a man over allegations made by his widow regarding house trespass and vandalism, observing that the materials on record were not sufficient to conclude that the complainant-widow was using the judicial forum for oblique purposes.

Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary dismissed the plea seeking quashing of the case and the cognizance order passed by a Judicial Magistrate at Bermo, Tenughat.

Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary dismissed the plea seeking quashing of the case Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary dismissed the plea seeking quashing of the case against widow’s in-laws.

The court agreed with the submissions of the counsel for the complainant that greed and lust for property can even turn siblings against each other.

“It is the common knowledge that the greed and lust for property even separates the siblings from each other, as has rightly been submitted by learned Addl. PP and learned counsel for the complainant,” the order read.

Background

  • According to the complaint, the accused persons had earlier lodged a police case accusing the widow of abetting her husband’s suicide, following which she was taken into judicial custody and later released on bail.
  • The widow alleged that after her release, she was not allowed to enter her matrimonial home and was forced to live in a room at her paternal uncle’s house.
  • She further claimed that the accused persons trespassed into that room, vandalised her belongings, stole cash and jewellery, and threatened her to deter her from claiming her share in her deceased husband’s property, which she asserted was joint family property.

Findings

  • In this case it is the complainant who is a young widow and claiming her share of joint property from the petitioners and there is admitted acrimony between them.
  • It is the case of the petitioners that the complainant has abetted the suicide of her husband, of course, it is the defence of the complainant that it is the petitioners who pressurised the husband of complainant to ensure the fulfilment of demand of dowry of motorcycle to be brought by complainant from her parents.
  • According to the petitioners this forced the husband of the complainant to tell the complainant to go to her parents’ house as he has brought her to her matrimonial house without fulfilment of the dowry of motorcycle and that led to his committing suicide.
  • The materials on record are not sufficient to conclude that the complainant is using the judicial forum for oblique purposes and for wrecking vengeance, which is the only ground urged upon by the petitioners, to quash the entire criminal proceeding at nascent stage, when only the summoning order has been passed.
  • This is not a fit case, where the prayers of the petitioners are to be acceded to in exercise of the power under Section 482 of CrPC.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Mumbai taxi driver
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threats
'Salman Khan was fuming': Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls
Mumbai taxi driver
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
'Teach them early': Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage
Children playing with lights in train civic sense debate
‘River of snow’ flows through village in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; video stuns internet
heavy snowfall himachal pradesh
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement