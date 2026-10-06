Great Nicobar project: Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s objection to maintainability of PILs in Calcutta High Court

The court ultimately left it to the Calcutta High Court, noting that other similar matters were also pending there. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain the Centre’s objections regarding the maintainability of a PIL filed before the Calcutta High Court against the clearance for the ambitious Great Nicobar project.

A Chief Justice of India Surya Kant-led three-judge bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, asked the HC to make an endeavour to decide the matter on the dates (November 25-26) fixed.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had in February this year cleared the way for the government’s Rs 81,000-crore Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project, noting its “strategic importance” and observing that there were “adequate safeguards” in the project’s environmental clearance.