‘Grave suspicion… of conspiracy to establish Caliphate’: Delhi court orders framing of charges in terror case against top PFI leaders

In September 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had published a gazette notification declaring the organisation and its associates unlawful.

Observing that there was a “grave suspicion” of a conspiracy to overthrow the Indian government and establish an Islamic Caliphate in the country by 2047, a Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges in a terror case against the top leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

“Considered as a whole, the material on record raises grave suspicion that the accused, acting through and on behalf of the Popular Front of India and its National Executive Council (NEC), agreed and acted in furtherance of a single conspiracy — to overthrow the secular democratic Government of India and to establish an Islamic Caliphate under Sharia law in India by or before the year 2047 through an armed struggle against the State,” Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma said in in his order.