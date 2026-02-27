Grandmother versus grandson: Here’s why Tripura High Court granted bail to teen accused of torturing his mother

The Tripura High Court granted anticipatory bail to 14-year-old boy accused in a domestic violence case while rejecting his father’s plea. (Image generated using AI)

Tripura High Court news: Noting that the maternal grandmother is complaining about her own grandson, the Tripura High Court delivered a split decision in an anticipatory bail plea involving a man and his 14-year-old son, both of whom have been accused of torturing the boy’s mother.

While taking a sympathetic view toward the minor to protect his academic future, Justice T Amarnath Goud granted bail to the child, but dismissed the father’s plea.

“It is to be seen that this draws the attention of this court that the maternal grandmother is complaining against her own grandson, and the victim is her daughter,” the court said on February 23.