Graham Staines murder accused’s remission plea rejected: Odisha to Supreme Court

The Odisha Government Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has rejected the plea of Rabindra Kumar Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in 1999, for premature release from jail.
“We have passed an order. We have rejected it,” the state’s counsel told a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi.
Taking note, the bench told Singh’s counsel, “You take whatever ground you want to take to challenge it. Amend your petition and then argue.”
“The state has rejected the plea of remission vide order dated August 31, 2026. A copy of the order has been supplied to counsel representing the petitioner, who prays for and is granted two weeks’ time to file an appropriate amendment application. List after 3 weeks,” the bench said.
Singh approached the top court alleging that the state delayed deciding his application for premature release.
While hearing his plea on September 8, the top court warned the Odisha government that it would summon its officials if it failed to decide by the next date of hearing.
The state government counsel had sought more time, saying he was yet to receive instructions on the status of Singh’s request.
The court, however, pointed out that the matter has been pending for over two years, said it could not be kept “lingering” forever, and that it would have to be decided.
On July 8, 2024, the Supreme Court issued notice on the remission plea. Contending that he had been in jail for 26 years, Dara Singh asked the relevant committee of the Odisha Government to consider his plea for premature release.