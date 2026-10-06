Handling government money requires utmost ‘integrity and honesty’: Madras High Court

Observing that persons employed in governmental organisations who handle government money should maintain themselves with utmost “integrity and honesty”, the Madras High Court has set aside a single judge’s order and the dismissal of a supervisor working in a liquor shop under the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

A bench of Justices M Dhandapani and N Dilipkumar was dealing with a plea of the State challenging the single-judge order which ordered the reinstatement of the employee.

“Persons employed in governmental organisations who handle government money should exhibit the highest standards of probity and purity and should maintain themselves with utmost integrity and honesty, even if their employment is in a department which indulges in marketing liquor,” the October 1 order said.

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The court noted that the allegation levelled against the employee is of a very grave nature. The order stressed that the employee, who is entrusted with the task of handling government money, highest standards of probity is expected of the said individual.

“However, without adhering to and maintaining the highest standards of probity, the employee had indulged in acts by misappropriating the amount,” it added.

Liquor shop audit alleged Rs 1.80 lakh misappropriation

The case involved an employee working as a supervisor with the TASMAC. He was posted at liquor shops in Orathanadu Taluk. During an inspection of the shops on November 12, 2014, the department found several discrepancies in the maintenance of the shops and accounts.

A criminal case was also registered against the employee and others under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act and IPC, but the police later dropped the investigation. Separately, another case was registered alleging that an audit had found a shortage/misappropriation of Rs 1.80 lakh in sale proceeds.

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The department issued a charge memo containing seven charges. The employee denied the allegations, but after a departmental inquiry, he was dismissed from service. He challenged the dismissal before the high court.

A single judge of the high court set aside the dismissal and ordered his reinstatement with back wages and 6 per cent interest, finding that the evidence against him was insufficient and that statements recorded during the criminal investigation contradicted the inspection report. The TASMAC department then challenged that order before the division bench.

“Employee was provided with sufficient opportunity”

The court observed that the employee has not spoken about the enquiry not having been conducted in accordance with law or that the disciplinary authority lacked jurisdiction to initiate the enquiry or that the findings recorded, on the materials available, are perverse.

Noting that the employee has merely based his case on non-examination of witnesses and appreciation of documents, the ruling held that in the absence of any bias or mala fides attributed to the enquiry or to the enquiring authority, the court cannot go into the merits of the claim to overturn either the findings in the enquiry or the punishment imposed on the employee.

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“The employee was provided with sufficient opportunity to establish his case, which is in due compliance with principles of natural justice, and such being the case and in the absence of any claim by the employee that he was denied opportunity, the manner in which the enquiry has been conducted cannot be faulted,” the order said.