Government employee has no vested right to remain posted at place of choice: Allahabad High Court

The court observed that a transfer order is administrative in nature and that judicial interference can be made only where the transfer is shown to be mala fide.
“A transfer order, being administrative in nature, does not violate any legal right when made in public interest or for administrative reasons. Judicial interference is warranted only where the transfer is shown to be mala fide or in violation of statutory provisions,” the court remarked.
The court relied upon the Supreme Court’s judgment in SC Saxena v. Union of India and others, where the apex court had held that a government servant cannot disobey the transfer by not reporting at the place of posting.
The top court had further stated that it is his duty to first report for work, and if he has some difficulty / personal problem, he can make a representation after joining his new place of posting.
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The high court emphasised that the Supreme Court has deprecated the practice of not reporting at the place of posting and indulging in litigation.
The Supreme Court had held, “A government servant cannot disobey a transfer order by not reporting at the place of posting and then go to a court to ventilate his grievances. It is his duty to first report for work where he is transferred and make a representation as to what may be his personal problems. This tendency of not reporting at the place of posting and indulging in litigation needs to be curbed.”
The high court therefore ruled that non-compliance with the transfer order by the petitioner is impermissible in law.
“The petitioner is under a legal obligation to report for duty at the new place of posting, and any personal inconvenience or hardship may be brought to the notice of the authorities only after such joining,” the court said.
Accordingly, the court dismissed the plea.
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Orissa High Court’s ruling
In another case, the Orissa High Court upheld the removal of a Bank of Baroda officer who refused to comply with a transfer order, citing the need to care for her aged parents.
Justices Krishna S Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash of the Orissa High Court were hearing the appeal of Itishree Nath, a bank officer, and criticised the plea of violation of natural justice, observing that it cannot be chanted like a “Vedic mantra” and that such a plea is a “senseless sound” unless supported by “substance”.
“Ordinarily, the employees in public service, like the one in this case, are expected to join the places to which they are transferred in due course. It hardly needs to be stated as to what all difficulties the public service of banking would suffer when employees defy transfer orders with the intent to cling on to the same place,” the Orissa High Court said on April 21.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More