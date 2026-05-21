Government employee has no vested right to remain posted at place of choice: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has held that a government employee does not have any vested right to remain posted at a place of their choice, while dismissing a teacher’s challenge to the transfer order.

Justice Manju Rani Chauhan made the observation while refusing to interfere with a teacher’s transfer order passed by a district basic education officer, Fatehpur.

“It is settled law that transfer is an incident of service and a government servant has no vested right to remain posted at a place of his or her choice,” the court noted in its order dated May 18.

Justice Manju Rani Chauhan refused to interfere with a teacher’s transfer order. Justice Manju Rani Chauhan refused to interfere with a teacher’s transfer order.

Plea against transfer

The court was dealing with a writ petition seeking the quashing of a teacher’s transfer ordered by the district basic education officer, Fatehpur.

At the outset, the counsel for the respondents pointed out that the petitioner has been transferred to a different school within the same block.

It was further stated that without joining at the said place, the petitioner approached the court.

It was contended that in view of the settled position of law, unless the petitioner joins at the place of transfer, no relief can be granted to him.

The counsel further argued that the petitioner has been transferred, considering the relevant government order, which was not annexed to the petition.

The court was informed that, on the request of counsel for the petitioner, time was granted to the petitioner to join at the transfer place, but the petitioner did not join.

Court refuses relief

The court observed that a transfer order is administrative in nature and that judicial interference can be made only where the transfer is shown to be mala fide.