‘Dog has special place in Hinduism’: Court cancels FIR against woman for dressing up pet as Lord Krishna

Religion plays a major role in determining aesthetic attitudes, and our notions of purity and impurity, of beauty and ugliness, are shaped by our religious beliefs. Stating this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has cancelled an FIR against a woman accused of hurting religious sentiments by allegedly dressing up her dog as Lord Krishna on the eve of Janmashtami.

The July 1 order of Justice Subhas Mehla stated, “The gesture made by the petitioner by dressing up her pet in the customary attire of Janmashtami seems to have been done in good faith and without malice. The posting of the photo on WhatsApp appears to be out of an intention of love and for showcasing her affection. The question of hurting others’ religious sentiments and disgracing Lord Krishna arises primarily because of a myopic viewpoint that visualises ‘dog’ as an impure creation of ‘God’.”

The order underlined the case’s details to be an “exemplary instance of misconstruction of intent and a parochially narrow understanding” of religious philosophy.

“It may come across as a small innocuous incident that was blown out of proportion; however, it also offers us an opportunity to go in-depth into our viewpoint towards the beauty of life and creation through the lens of religion and spirituality – especially in the context of Hinduism,” it added.

The petitioner herself belongs to the Hindu religion and cannot be said to have malicious intent to hurt the religious sentiments of her own community. Further, the petitioner is an issueless woman and treats the pet dog as her own child, which is a usual manner associated with the occasion of Janmashtami as a form of celebration, i.e., dressing up one’s child as Lord Krishna. The acts of the petitioner have been misconceived and have been exaggerated to give a criminal colour to her acts.

Justice Subhas Mehla noted that when it comes to Hindu iconography and mythology, dog finds a special place here as the vehicle of Kal Bhairava, a manifestation of Lord Shiva. Justice Subhas Mehla noted that when it comes to Hindu iconography and mythology, dog finds a special place here as the vehicle of Kal Bhairava, a manifestation of Lord Shiva.

‘Dog finds a special place’

Interestingly, the order went on to note that in Hindu iconography and mythology, the dog finds a special place here as the vehicle of Kal Bhairava, a manifestation of Lord Shiva. Idols of Bhairava on a black dog are worshipped by many sects, especially within Tantric traditions, it said.

“It is stressed here that the dog is a symbol of loyalty, compassion, vigilance, and protection, and therefore a perfect companion to divine power. Lord Dattatreya is also often depicted with four dogs surrounding him. These dogs represent the four Vedas. This might imply very poignantly that sacred knowledge is present even in what society might falsely deem ‘lowly’.

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The present FIR, the court said, was lodged by the complainant to advance his “personal motive of gaining political capital” by bringing up a matter related to religious sentiments, as he identifies himself as a youth leader of a political party.

“Coming to the facts of the present case, and in assessing how the act of the petitioner affects the sensitivities of the society, it is necessary to appreciate that aesthetics and morality govern the common conscience of modern society. It is often seen that the ‘aesthetic’ sense of a group of people has a considerable impact on their sense of morality. For instance, a tiger is seen as a symbol of strength and valour that must be held in high regard in the animal kingdom, whereas a rodent is seen as a tiny, dirty, scared creature that must be eliminated to ensure basic sanitary health. It is not only the difference in the potential harm they cause to humans but also the difference in their appearances that affects our perception towards them,” the court noted.

Hence, individual expression of the petitioner, shaped by her personal experiences, cannot be criminalised merely because it does not align with the sensitivities of others. In the absence of mens rea, criminal proceedings cannot be initiated to validate subjective perceptions of hurt. Constitutional tolerance must override hypersensitivity, which leads innocent acts to be construed as desecration.

God in rivers, trees

The court said that there is a God in rivers, trees, mountains, the sun, the moon, animals, and birds. This practice is derived from Animism, which refers to the belief that all things (animals, rocks, rivers) possess a spiritual essence.

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The order continued and referred to the Vedic religion, saying that the pantheon of Gods was closely associated with natural phenomena: Indra being the God of Rain and similarly Agni (fire), Varuna (sky/water), Vayu (wind), Prithvi (earth), Surya (sun), and Ushas (dawn). The sacredness of the Cow and the rivers Saraswati and Ganga also proliferated from their pivotal economic and social importance that translated into religious importance beyond the Vedic period.

Whatsapp status of pet dog as Lord Krishna

The case originated from an incident when a woman had dressed up her pet dog as Lord Krishna and posted its pictures on WhatsApp Status. The complaint was filed by a man who is a youth leader of Shiv Sena, alleging that the woman hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by dressing up her dog as Lord Krishna.

The woman stated that she had been married for the last six years and had remained childless, which is why she loved her pet dog and treated it as her own child.

According to her, 2–3 days before the festival of Janmashtami, she dressed the pet dog in a crown of Shri Krishna Bhagwan and took its photograph on her mobile phone. She further stated that on the occasion of Janmashtami, she put the said photograph of her dog as her WhatsApp status through her mobile phone, and that she did not know that such an act would hurt the religious sentiments of any person.

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Human or animal, spirit equal: Order