ED gets nod to arrest Ashok Kharat in probe into Rs 70 crore ‘extorted from victims’

ED is expected to arrest self-styled godman Ashok Kharat (second from right) in a few hours. (File Photo)

A Mumbai court granted the Enforcement Directorate permission to arrest self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in connection with a Rs 70-crore money laundering investigation after he was produced in the court on Tuesday.

Kharat, who was arrested by the police in March following multiple sexual assault complaints, was brought from Nashik jail after a special court issued a production warrant for him on ED’s plea.

“Production of Mr Ashok Kharat is… necessary to identify the ultimate beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime who have acquired, possessed and utilised the proceeds of crime. Further, he is the main person who extorted the money from the victims spanning across Maharashtra through religious manipulation,” the ED plea for his production said.