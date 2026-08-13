‘Only God can save country’ if cops skip duty over threats: Jammu and Kashmir High Court

The court said that even if the petitioner had a right to a hearing, his failure to attend duty because of militant threats was enough justification to dispense with his services. (AI-generated image)

Observing that “only God can save this country” if a police officer stops reporting to duty out of fear of militants, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has dismissed a former special police officer’s plea challenging his disengagement from service.

Justice Sanjay Dhar further noted that even assuming that the petitioner had a right to a hearing before his services were discontinued, his admitted failure to report for duty because of militant threats was sufficient reason for the authorities to dispense with his services.

“A police official of whatever rank, if he gets frightened and threatened by the militants and refuses to attend his duties then only God can save this country. The justification provided by the petitioner for not attending his duties is unacceptable to say the least,” the August 10 order read.