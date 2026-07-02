Goa: Court acquits yoga teacher in rape case of US national

A sessions court in Goa acquitted a yoga teacher, who was accused of sexually assaulting a foreign national in Goa in 2017, observing that since the victim did not appear before the court to testify, it cannot convict the accused, based on other material on record.

The complainant, a US national, had alleged that she registered as a student for a tantra course from February 1, 2017 to February 5, 2017 with an institute in Goa, run by the accused Pratik Agarwal, 38, alias Yogi Chaitanya. She alleged that during a session on February 2 , the accused directed her to remove her clothes on the pretext of giving her a ‘tantric massage’ and then he removed his clothes and sexually assaulted and molested her by touching her and inserted fingers in her private parts.