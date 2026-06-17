Ruined Goa trip costs MakeMyTrip, Go Air Rs 1.39 lakh after consumer body steps in

“Despite requests made by complainants, the amount has not been paid back to complainants and services of travelling in airways of opposite party No 2 (Go Airlines) were not provided to complainants, which is a deficiency in service on behalf of opposite parties. Complainants, therefore, are entitled to the claim,” the commission said on June 1.
Rejecting MakeMyTrip’s attempt to shift responsibility entirely onto the airline, the commission said that consumers should not be forced to suffer. (Image generated using AI)
Commission rejects ‘facilitator’ argument
- After examining the evidence, the commission noted that the entire ticket amount had been paid by the consumers directly to MakeMyTrip and that the cancellation was communicated only two days before the scheduled departure.
- The bench observed that such short notice caused significant inconvenience to passengers and left them with little time to make alternative arrangements.
- Rejecting MakeMyTrip‘s attempt to shift responsibility entirely onto the airline, the commission said that consumers should not be forced to suffer because of internal financial or commercial arrangements between service providers.
- The commission observed that while MakeMyTrip may have transferred the booking amount to the airline, that transaction was between the two companies and could not defeat the rights of consumers who had paid for a service that was never provided.
Last-minute cancellation hits Goa trip
According to the complaint, the family booked three tickets on March 26, 2023, through MakeMyTrip for travel on Go First flight G8-951 from Chandigarh to Mopa Airport in Goa on June 20, 2023. The tickets cost Rs 19,647.
As concerns grew over operational issues faced by Go First, the family decided to arrange a backup plan. They booked another flight from Delhi to Mopa Airport for the same day at an additional cost of Rs 15,718.
Their fears proved correct when, on June 18, 2023, they received an email informing them that the Chandigarh-Goa flight had been cancelled.
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To catch their alternative flight, the family had to travel from Chandigarh to Delhi Airport by taxi, spending another Rs 5,000.
The complainants told the commission that they immediately applied for a refund through the MakeMyTrip platform, but despite repeated requests, no refund was issued.
MakeMyTrip’s defence
MakeMyTrip argued that it merely acted as a facilitator for flight bookings and could not be held responsible for the airline’s failure to refund passengers.
The company contended that bookings made through its platform are forwarded to airlines and that refunds in case of cancellations are the responsibility of the carrier.
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It further submitted that Go First had entered insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and, therefore, refund claims were linked to the airline’s financial situation.
According to MakeMyTrip, it would process the refund once the airline released the corresponding amount.
Go First did not appear before the commission and was proceeded against ex parte.
Insolvency proceedings no defence
- The commission also dealt with the argument relating to Go First‘s insolvency proceedings.
- It noted that no evidence had been produced to show that any court or tribunal had stayed consumer proceedings or barred refund claims against the airline.
- Since the airline failed to contest the case or rebut the evidence produced by the complainants, the commission found no reason to deny relief.
- The bench held that the failure to refund the ticket amount despite cancellation of the flight amounted to a clear deficiency in service.
Relief granted
- Allowing the complaint on June 1, 2026, the commission directed MakeMyTrip and Go First to jointly and severally refund Rs 19,647 along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint until realisation.
- The commission further awarded Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and inconvenience suffered by the family and Rs 20,000 towards litigation expenses.
- The entire amount is to be paid within 30 days of receipt of the order.
- Since one of the complainants is a minor, the commission directed that her share of the compensation be kept in a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) until she attains majority.
Significance
The ruling reinforces the principle that online travel platforms cannot escape accountability merely by describing themselves as intermediaries when consumers book and pay through their platforms.
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With thousands of passengers affected by flight cancellations and airline insolvencies in recent years, the order underscores that consumers are entitled to timely refunds and cannot be left caught between airlines and booking portals over questions of liability.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact their respective state consumer helplines (Himachal Pradesh contact: 1800-180-8087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.