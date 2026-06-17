Ruined Goa trip costs MakeMyTrip, Go Air Rs 1.39 lakh after consumer body steps in

MakeMyTrip argued that it merely acted as a facilitator for flight bookings and could not be held responsible for the airline's failure to refund passengers. (Image generated using AI)

A Himachal Pradesh consumer commission has ordered MakeMyTrip and Go First to pay more than Rs 1.39 lakh to a family from Una after a Goa-bound flight was cancelled just two days before departure. The ticket refund had remained unpaid for nearly three years.

Holding both the airline and the travel booking platform liable for deficiency in service, the commission said consumers cannot be made to suffer because of disputes between service providers over refund responsibility.

A bench comprising president D R Thakur and members Minakshi Rana and Anoop Kumar was hearing a complaint filed by Asheesh Verma, his wife Pooja Verma and their minor daughter Triti Verma against MakeMyTrip India Private Limited and Go Airlines (India) Limited, popularly known as Go First.