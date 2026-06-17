Ruined Goa trip costs MakeMyTrip, Go Air Rs 1.39 lakh after consumer body steps in

The consumer body was hearing a complaint filed by a man and his family against MakeMyTrip India Private Limited and Go Airlines (India) Limited, popularly known as Go First.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 05:38 PM IST
MakeMyTrip Go Air Consumer Goa TripMakeMyTrip argued that it merely acted as a facilitator for flight bookings and could not be held responsible for the airline's failure to refund passengers. (Image generated using AI)
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A Himachal Pradesh consumer commission has ordered MakeMyTrip and Go First to pay more than Rs 1.39 lakh to a family from Una after a Goa-bound flight was cancelled just two days before departure. The ticket refund had remained unpaid for nearly three years.

Holding both the airline and the travel booking platform liable for deficiency in service, the commission said consumers cannot be made to suffer because of disputes between service providers over refund responsibility.

A bench comprising president D R Thakur and members Minakshi Rana and Anoop Kumar was hearing a complaint filed by Asheesh Verma, his wife Pooja Verma and their minor daughter Triti Verma against MakeMyTrip India Private Limited and Go Airlines (India) Limited, popularly known as Go First.

“Despite requests made by complainants, the amount has not been paid back to complainants and services of travelling in airways of opposite party No 2 (Go Airlines) were not provided to complainants, which is a deficiency in service on behalf of opposite parties. Complainants, therefore, are entitled to the claim,” the commission said on June 1.

MakeMyTrip Go Air Consumer Commission Goa Trip Rejecting MakeMyTrip’s attempt to shift responsibility entirely onto the airline, the commission said that consumers should not be forced to suffer. (Image generated using AI)

Commission rejects ‘facilitator’ argument

  • After examining the evidence, the commission noted that the entire ticket amount had been paid by the consumers directly to MakeMyTrip and that the cancellation was communicated only two days before the scheduled departure.
  • The bench observed that such short notice caused significant inconvenience to passengers and left them with little time to make alternative arrangements.
  • Rejecting MakeMyTrip‘s attempt to shift responsibility entirely onto the airline, the commission said that consumers should not be forced to suffer because of internal financial or commercial arrangements between service providers.
  • The commission observed that while MakeMyTrip may have transferred the booking amount to the airline, that transaction was between the two companies and could not defeat the rights of consumers who had paid for a service that was never provided.
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Last-minute cancellation hits Goa trip

According to the complaint, the family booked three tickets on March 26, 2023, through MakeMyTrip for travel on Go First flight G8-951 from Chandigarh to Mopa Airport in Goa on June 20, 2023. The tickets cost Rs 19,647.

As concerns grew over operational issues faced by Go First, the family decided to arrange a backup plan. They booked another flight from Delhi to Mopa Airport for the same day at an additional cost of Rs 15,718.

Their fears proved correct when, on June 18, 2023, they received an email informing them that the Chandigarh-Goa flight had been cancelled.

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To catch their alternative flight, the family had to travel from Chandigarh to Delhi Airport by taxi, spending another Rs 5,000.

The complainants told the commission that they immediately applied for a refund through the MakeMyTrip platform, but despite repeated requests, no refund was issued.

MakeMyTrip’s defence

MakeMyTrip argued that it merely acted as a facilitator for flight bookings and could not be held responsible for the airline’s failure to refund passengers.

Also Read | IndiGo ordered to pay Rs 22,000 to family denied flight despite valid boarding passes

The company contended that bookings made through its platform are forwarded to airlines and that refunds in case of cancellations are the responsibility of the carrier.

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It further submitted that Go First had entered insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and, therefore, refund claims were linked to the airline’s financial situation.

According to MakeMyTrip, it would process the refund once the airline released the corresponding amount.

Go First did not appear before the commission and was proceeded against ex parte.

Insolvency proceedings no defence

  • The commission also dealt with the argument relating to Go First‘s insolvency proceedings.
  • It noted that no evidence had been produced to show that any court or tribunal had stayed consumer proceedings or barred refund claims against the airline.
  • Since the airline failed to contest the case or rebut the evidence produced by the complainants, the commission found no reason to deny relief.
  • The bench held that the failure to refund the ticket amount despite cancellation of the flight amounted to a clear deficiency in service.

Relief granted

  • Allowing the complaint on June 1, 2026, the commission directed MakeMyTrip and Go First to jointly and severally refund Rs 19,647 along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint until realisation.
  • The commission further awarded Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and inconvenience suffered by the family and Rs 20,000 towards litigation expenses.
  • The entire amount is to be paid within 30 days of receipt of the order.
  • Since one of the complainants is a minor, the commission directed that her share of the compensation be kept in a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) until she attains majority.

Significance

The ruling reinforces the principle that online travel platforms cannot escape accountability merely by describing themselves as intermediaries when consumers book and pay through their platforms.

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With thousands of passengers affected by flight cancellations and airline insolvencies in recent years, the order underscores that consumers are entitled to timely refunds and cannot be left caught between airlines and booking portals over questions of liability.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact their respective state consumer helplines (Himachal Pradesh contact: 1800-180-8087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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