Luthra brothers’ bail cancelled in Goa nightclub fire case

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Tuesday cancelled bail granted to Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub where a fire on December 6 last year killed 25 people, including five tourists.

The court directed the Luthra brothers to surrender within two weeks and also granted them liberty to file a fresh bail application.

The two had been granted bail by a trial court in April. The state government had challenged the lower court’s order granting bail to the brothers in connection with the fire incident and in another case, where they are accused of forging documents to obtain licenses and permissions to run the nightclub.