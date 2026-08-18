Luthra brothers’ bail cancelled in Goa nightclub fire case

The fire at the nightclub on December 6 last year killed 25 people, including five tourists.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
3 min readUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 07:06 PM IST
The Luthra brothers, who ran Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora in North Goa, were detained in Thailand on Thursday, and the process to bring them to India is underway.(PTI Photo)The Luthra brothers, who ran Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora in North Goa. (PTI Photo)
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The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Tuesday cancelled bail granted to Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub where a fire on December 6 last year killed 25 people, including five tourists.

The court directed the Luthra brothers to surrender within two weeks and also granted them liberty to file a fresh bail application.

The two had been granted bail by a trial court in April. The state government had challenged the lower court’s order granting bail to the brothers in connection with the fire incident and in another case, where they are accused of forging documents to obtain licenses and permissions to run the nightclub.

As reported by The Indian Express, the chargesheet filed in connection with the fire has revealed several lapses that contributed to the blaze and how the owners acted afterwards – from forged documents to run the nightclub to an emergency exit that was locked to a hasty flight to Phuket as tragedy unfolded.

The 4,420-page chargesheet was filed by the Goa police against 13 accused, including Ajay Gupta (55) and brothers Gaurav Luthra (44) and Saurabh Luthra (40), partners of Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP, which owned the club. They were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and forgery, among other offences. It also named Surinder Kumar Khosla, a UK national and the owner of the property where the nightclub was housed.

Also Read | Exclusive | Goa club fire: Owners ‘knew of locked emergency exit’ that could have saved lives

The chargesheet stated that the Luthra brothers learnt of the fire at their establishment immediately after the incident, at around 11.45 pm. The managers informed the duo of the “gravity” of the situation and the “casualties” that took place, it states. At 1:13 am, Saurabh allegedly contacted their travel agent in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar from his wife’s phone and booked flight tickets for himself and his brother. At 5:25 am, the duo were on a flight to Phuket.

Gupta, it stated, was in Goa from December 3 to December 7 (until around 11:30 am). On learning of the incident, he allegedly headed to Delhi and “got himself admitted” at a hospital in Lajpat Nagar. It is alleged that he switched off his phone and was using his driver’s mobile before being arrested on December 10.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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