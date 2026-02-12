Goa fire tragedy: Court rejects bail for Luthra brothers who fled to Phuket hours after blaze

Goa Police had booked the Luthra brothers and the club's partners, manager, event organiser and other managing staff under charges of culpable homicide.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
3 min readPanajiFeb 12, 2026 05:46 PM IST
Goa fire tragedyThe ED said the entity that operated Birch by Romeo Lane generated Rs 22 crore in revenue in the last two fiscal years. (Photo: ANI)
A Sessions court in Mapusa Thursday rejected the bail plea of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra in connection with the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, where 25 people – including five tourists – were killed in North Goa’s Arpora on December 6 last year.

The Luthra brothers, who ran the club, had taken a flight from Delhi to Phuket at 5.30 am on December 7, just hours after the incident, which took place just before midnight the previous day. The duo booked the tickets at 1.17 am on December 7 to flee the country, within 90 minutes of the blaze. They were later deported to India and arrested by the Goa Police.

Goa Police had booked the Luthra brothers and the club’s partners, manager, event organiser and other managing staff under charges of culpable homicide. The FIR said the restaurant was operating without obtaining the requisite licenses and that the accused persons, “without taking proper care and caution, without providing fire safety equipment and other safety gadgets, organised fire show at their restaurant/club which resulted in a serious fire due to which 25 innocent people succumbed to death and also caused injuries to tourist and staff, in spite of having full knowledge that organizing such show may lead to serious fire accidents…”

The FIR was lodged under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 125 (a), 125 (b) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) read with section 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

In their bail applications, Luthra brothers argued that section 105, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, is not applicable.

Advocate Parag Rao, who represented the Luthra brothers, told the media that the court has rejected the bail applications. “We don’t have a copy of the judgment [yet]. Once it is uploaded, we will know how the court has dealt with our submissions. We will have to basically see how the court has dealt with our argument that section 105 was not applicable. We will take legal recourse once we see the judgment and accordingly decide the future course of action.”

Earlier last month, the Enforcement Directorate Panaji Zonal Office, conducted searches at nine premises in Goa, Delhi and Gurgaon, as part of an investigation into alleged money-laundering activities linked to Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra and Ajay Gupta, the owners and partners of Birch by Romeo Lane. The ED said the entity that operated Birch by Romeo Lane generated Rs 22 crore in revenue in the last two fiscal years and that this revenue is suspected to constitute proceeds of crime.

Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express.

 

