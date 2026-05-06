‘Go protest at Bar Council’: Andhra High Court judge orders ‘indolent’ advocate sent to police custody; CJI seeks report

The Andhra Pradesh High Court was hearing a petition challenging the issuance of a lookout notice against a litigant. (File Photo)

A judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court last month ordered an advocate to be sent to 24-hour police custody for behaving “indolently” before the court.

Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao is seen in a viral video reprimanding the advocate, who has only two years of experience.

In the video, Justice Rao is seen saying, “Have I decided to dismiss your writ petition? Generally, what the judges will do. They will follow their own orders. Are you thinking as a great senior advocate? Call the police. Go file an appeal.”

The advocate is seen pleading for leniency, saying with folded hands, “Sorry… I am begging for your grace, your lordships.”