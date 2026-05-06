‘Go protest at Bar Council’: Andhra High Court judge orders ‘indolent’ advocate sent to police custody; CJI seeks report

A judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court last month ordered an advocate to be sent to 24-hour police custody for behaving “indolently” before the court.
Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao is seen in a viral video reprimanding the advocate, who has only two years of experience.
In the video, Justice Rao is seen saying, “Have I decided to dismiss your writ petition? Generally, what the judges will do. They will follow their own orders. Are you thinking as a great senior advocate? Call the police. Go file an appeal.”
The advocate is seen pleading for leniency, saying with folded hands, “Sorry… I am begging for your grace, your lordships.”
An officer-bearer of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Bar Association told indianexpress.com that the incident took place on April 4, when the court was hearing a petition challenging the issuance of a lookout notice against a litigant and the impounding of his passport.
The association’s president and other office-bearers then visited the judge’s chamber and requested him to withdraw his direction. Accordingly, the order was recalled before it could be signed, the office-bearer said.
The Bar Council of India has written to the Chief Justice of India seeking urgent intervention over the incident. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is learnt to have sought a report from the Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice.
Before ordering the advocate to be sent to police custody, Justice Rao also recorded the names of other advocates present in the courtroom.
In its order as seen in the video, Justice Rao said, “Counsel for the petitioner has behaved indolently and the same has been witnessed by counsel. Hence, the police are directed to take the counsel into custody for a period of 24 hours.”
Even after the order was passed, the advocate continued to beg for leniency. Justice Rao then said, “Don’t say anything counsel as and when you argue have I to declare the order.”
Justice Rao directed the registrar to issue the order immediately and take the advocate into custody.
“Go and tell and make a dharna at the Bar Council. You don’t even have 10 years’ standing, and you will throw the bundle,” he said.
“Now you will get pains,” Justice Rao added.