The Supreme Court is likely to hear on November 20 a plea seeking to remove social media videos showing Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck shouting a slogan at the Bharat Summit 2026, organised jointly by the Congress Party and the Telangana Government earlier this month.

Seeking an early hearing, Advocate Syed Rizwan Ahmad mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who was presiding over a three-judge bench.

Ahmad submitted that the summit, billed as a “coming together of a global alliance against the fascist forces”, was organised by the Congress, the principal Opposition party, and attended by several foreign delegates.