The Supreme Court is likely to hear on November 20 a plea seeking to remove social media videos showing Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck shouting a slogan at the Bharat Summit 2026, organised jointly by the Congress Party and the Telangana Government earlier this month.
Seeking an early hearing, Advocate Syed Rizwan Ahmad mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who was presiding over a three-judge bench.
Ahmad submitted that the summit, billed as a “coming together of a global alliance against the fascist forces”, was organised by the Congress, the principal Opposition party, and attended by several foreign delegates.
“One politician from Italy, he represents the European Socialist Party, he directly intervened in the Indian democratic system, used a very abusive slogan,” he said, apparently referring to Filibeck repeating the slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’.
The counsel further alleged that Filibeck translated the slogan into English for other delegates.
‘Grave violation’
“Secondly, in the same speech, on my soil, in my country, that person is saying that we are convinced that the government is corrupt here, it is not qualified, and we will work with the opposition of this country to restore and save and safeguard the democratic process of the country. It is a grave violation,” he added.
Arguing that the matter warranted the Supreme Court’s intervention, he sought directions to remove the videos circulating on social media.
The Chief Justice asked whether the matter could be listed for hearing on Friday, November 20. Ahmad agreed.
“Rest you argue before the concerned bench,” the CJI said, indicating that the plea would be placed before the appropriate bench for consideration.
Filibeck’s remarks have triggered a political row, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress of allowing a foreign politician to interfere in India’s internal affairs. Congress leaders frequently use the slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ to allege voter fraud.
His comments have also drawn criticism from Italy’s ruling coalition, with senior Forza Italia leader Deborah Bergamini defending India’s democratic institutions.