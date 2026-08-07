2 Ghaziabad hospitals to pay Rs 12 lakh to family of 4-year-old rape-murder victim

The Ghaziabad private hospitals volunteered to pay compensation after the Supreme Court bench monitoring the case said it would otherwise have to direct them to do so. (Image generated using AI)

Two Ghaziabad private hospitals accused of being negligent in providing timely treatment to a four-year-old girl, who was raped and subsequently died, volunteered to pay Rs 12 lakh compensation to her family on Friday. While one of the hospitals, a multi-speciality institution, would pay Rs 10 lakh, the other, with an Ayurveda practitioner, would pay Rs 2 lakh.

The institutions volunteered to pay after a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, which is monitoring the case, said it would otherwise have to direct them to do so.

With the girl’s family alleging that she could have been saved had she been provided timely medical care, the court said it will issue some guidelines to ensure immediate assistance in such circumstances.