Supreme Court orders UP DGP to form SIT to probe 4-year-old’s rape-murder in Ghaziabad

The SIT was also asked to conclude the investigation as early as possible, preferably within two weeks. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Ghaziabad last month.

The child was found soaked in blood in a field after she was allegedly lured away by a neighbour on the pretext of buying chocolates on March 16.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi on Friday said the SIT should have “a woman police officer in the rank of Commissioner of Police/Inspector General of Police of Uttar Pradesh cadre but not having roots in the state, a woman officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police/Additional SP and, a lady Deputy SP or Inspector of Police”.