74% potholes in Bengaluru repaired, only 2,600 left, Karnataka High Court told

The GBA said that around 1,02,022 potholes had been identified across Bengaluru till April. (Representational image)

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that only around 2,600 of the more than 10,000 potholes identified across Bengaluru’s five city corporations remain to be repaired, indicating that nearly 74 per cent of the identified potholes have been addressed.

However, upon GBA’s request, the bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha allowed additional time to file a detailed affidavit as the repair work was still underway. The court orally observed that the authority had already been given a final opportunity in July to file its affidavit.

The GBA said that around 1,02,022 potholes had been identified across Bengaluru till April.