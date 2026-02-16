‘I have empirical basis… I stand by what I’ve written, I’ve no regrets’: Gautam Navlakha

Back in Delhi after being released on bail in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case, Navlakha says he is thankful to the govt for bringing the co-accused together, says ‘knew only 2 of the 15 earlier’.

Written by: Vineet Bhalla
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 05:38 PM IST
Activist Gautam Navlakha.Gautam Navlakha says that the camaraderie is only part of what changed in the six years.(Credits: Express Archive)
Make us preferred source on Google

Finally home at his Delhi residence after nearly six years – four of which were spent in jail and house arrest – Gautam Navlakha offers a wry observation about the state’s crackdown that upended his life. The 73-year-old journalist, writer and human rights activist notes that before the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case, he knew only two of his 15 co-accused personally.

“I thank the Union Home Ministry for putting us all together because I got to meet very exciting, very interesting people,” Navlakha, who has returned to Delhi after the Bombay High Court relaxed his bail conditions and allowed him to leave Mumbai.

The Bhima Koregaon case, investigated by the Pune police first and now with the National Investigation Agency, concerns an alleged conspiracy to cause caste violence and overthrow the government. The accused – activists and lawyers – are known collectively as the “BK-16” and, as per Navlakha, are a close-knit group.

At the same time, Navlakha says, he is conscious that the camaraderie is only part of what changed in the six years. “Just a conversation can turn into a conspiracy now,” he notes, going on to talk about the prolonged incarceration of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, and how it leaves him “very outraged and sad”.

The two have been in jail for close to six years in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, charged under the stringent UAPA. The trial is yet to start, and several other co-accused recently got out on bail.

“To put any person behind bars without a free and fair trial and to keep them there for years together… I find it an abomination… It ought to be unacceptable in any civilised society,” Navlakha says, pointing to the fundamental principle in law of “presumption of innocence”.

In his own case, the FIR was filed in 2018, and the chargesheet in 2020, with the formal framing of charges by the court – for the trial to start – yet to happen. One reason for the delay is the sheer volume of paperwork – the chargesheet runs into approximately 22,000 pages, with over 300 witnesses listed.

Story continues below this ad

Asked when he expects the trial to begin, Navlakha says: “I have no idea. You have to ask the NIA. I don’t know how they will explain the delay.”

The years in custody exacted a physical toll on most of them, Navlakha says – Father Stan Swamy, who died in custody; Hany Babu, who nearly lost an eye to infection; and the octogenarian poet P Varavara Rao, who contracted Covid and suffered head injuries due to a fall. Navlakha says he has developed high blood pressure and is on daily medication.

Also Read | I will probably die

The worst parts of the prison were the inadequate medical facilities and “the poor nutritional quality” of the prison food, he adds.

The sole prisoner allowed morning walk in the high-security Anda Cell at Taloja Central Jail in Mumbai, following a court order, Navlakha recalls how he would see the garbage truck drive in every morning and carry away trash, more than 60% of which was discarded food.

Story continues below this ad

He says that this is one reason for the “insidious” economic model within prisons, with inmates purchasing basics like eggs from the jail canteen to meet their needs. “Those who can’t afford to buy extra food have to provide services to well-off prisoners,” Navlakha says, calling the existence of such a system in a State-run facility “disturbing”.

However, Navlakha says, he holds no regrets, including over his writings and work involving the Maoist movement and Kashmir, which is believed to have invited State scrutiny. “I stand by what I have written… to the best of my ability and as truthfully and honestly as I can. It’s not as if I am just giving an opinion; I am providing the empirical basis for the opinion that I hold. So, I have no regrets.”

But he doesn’t expect the return to writing to be easy, or soon. His immediate focus is settling into home and managing his health. “Ecstatic” about being back in Delhi, a city he loves, Navlakha says: “My journey begins now. Let’s see how it goes.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Nicobar Mega Project
NGT clears Rs 80,000-crore project, takes note of its ‘strategic importance’
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Match Live: England have one foot in the Super Eights.
England vs Italy T20 World Cup, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Topsy-turvy ENG looking to avoid shock loss
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Nicobar Mega Project
NGT clears Rs 80,000-crore project, takes note of its ‘strategic importance’
Union budget 2026
Exclusive: Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Match Live: England have one foot in the Super Eights.
England vs Italy T20 World Cup, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Topsy-turvy ENG looking to avoid shock loss
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
British Museum
Why the British Museum removed the term 'Palestine' from select exhibits
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Italy T20 World Cup, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Topsy-turvy ENG looking to avoid shock loss
ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Match Live: England have one foot in the Super Eights.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Why the British Museum removed the term 'Palestine' from select exhibits
British Museum
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement