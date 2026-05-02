Held for ‘objectionable’ remarks on Goa’s patron saint, YouTuber gets bail

Gautam Khattar, who describes himself as a “spiritual beat journalist” on social media and the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, made allegedly objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier. (File Photo)
A local court in Goa on Saturday granted bail to YouTuber Gautam Khattar, who was arrested last week for allegedly making derogatory remarks against St Francis Xavier, who is revered as the patron saint of Goa.
At an event to commemorate ‘Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav’ in South Goa’s Vasco on April 18, Khattar, who describes himself as a “spiritual beat journalist” on social media and the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, made allegedly objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier.
Based on a complaint filed by activist and Congress member Peter D’Souza, police lodged an FIR against Khattar under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion…) of BNS, 2023. The complaint said Khattar made “highly objectionable and insensitive remarks against Goencho Saib St. Francis Xavier” and “insulted/provoked religious sentiments of people of Christian community and followers thereby promoting enmity, hatred and disharmony between different communities on the ground of religion.”
Khattar was detained by police from Himachal Pradesh last week and brought to Goa.
The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) granted him bail on the condition that he furnish two bonds of Rs 30,000 with two sureties of the same amount. The court granted bail with the condition that he shall not leave the country and undertake not to repeat the offence, said advocate Amey Prabudessai, who represented Khattar.
Khattar’s remarks against St Francis Xavier sparked protests across the state over the past week. Protesters marched to police stations across the state and threatened a ‘bandh’, demanding action against the YouTuber for hurting religious sentiments and disturbing communal harmony.
Police also arrested Khattar’s brother, Madhav, in the case last week. According to police, the speech delivered by Gautam Khattar was prepared by Madhav, and the latter recorded it and broadcast it on social media platforms.
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The Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti, which organised the event, distanced itself from Khattar’s remarks and issued an apology, stating that he was invited “to speak about Sanatan Dharma, not to make derogatory remarks about our patron saint”.
The Church in Goa said his statements caused serious hurt to the religious sentiments of Catholics and appealed to everyone to exercise restraint. In a statement post the incident, the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman said, “Such divisive rhetoric, laced with falsehoods and venom, deeply hurts the sentiments of lakhs of Goans — irrespective of the religion they profess — who hold St. Francis Xavier in the highest esteem. We expect the concerned civil authorities to take immediate, strong and exemplary action against those responsible for this hate speech, in accordance with the laws of the land.”
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
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Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights.
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Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments.
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