Held for ‘objectionable’ remarks on Goa’s patron saint, YouTuber gets bail

Gautam Khattar, who describes himself as a “spiritual beat journalist” on social media and the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, made allegedly objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier. (File Photo)

A local court in Goa on Saturday granted bail to YouTuber Gautam Khattar, who was arrested last week for allegedly making derogatory remarks against St Francis Xavier, who is revered as the patron saint of Goa.

At an event to commemorate ‘Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav’ in South Goa’s Vasco on April 18, Khattar, who describes himself as a “spiritual beat journalist” on social media and the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, made allegedly objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier.

Based on a complaint filed by activist and Congress member Peter D’Souza, police lodged an FIR against Khattar under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion…) of BNS, 2023. The complaint said Khattar made “highly objectionable and insensitive remarks against Goencho Saib St. Francis Xavier” and “insulted/provoked religious sentiments of people of Christian community and followers thereby promoting enmity, hatred and disharmony between different communities on the ground of religion.”